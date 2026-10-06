Bengaluru Stray Cattle Drive: Special Vehicle To Be Deployed To Remove Cattle From Roads

The East Zone civic body has stepped up its efforts to tackle the problem of stray cattle on busy city roads by introducing a special vehicle equipped with a hydraulic lift to safely capture and transport animals found wandering in public areas. On Monday, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar flagged off the vehicle, which will be used by civic workers to pick up stray cows and other animals and shift them to designated shelters. The move is aimed at reducing the risk of accidents and improving road safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Rs 600 Fine To Reclaim Cattle

Civic staff will now catch cattle found roaming freely on public roads and shift them to a safe shelter. Owners will have to pay a fine of Rs 600 to reclaim their cattle within three days. If they delay, an additional Rs 300 will be charged for every extra day.

For calves, the fine is Rs 300 for the first three days, followed by Rs 200 for every additional day, Sudhakar explained.

The East Zone currently does not have its own cattle pound. Therefore, animals caught during the drive will be shifted to the Central Zone cattle pound. If owners do not come forward to claim the animals, the civic authorities will hand them over to a Goshala as per the rules.

Additional Commissioner Sudhakar said stray cattle standing, sleeping or fighting on roads can pose a serious threat to road users and may lead to accidents.

Penalty Charges For Different Animals

The civic body has fixed separate fines for different types of animals. Owners will have to pay Rs 600 for cows and cattle and Rs 300 for calves for a three-day shelter period.

The fine for horses is Rs 100, while foals will attract a penalty of Rs 50. Owners of donkeys and pigs will have to pay Rs 50, while the fine for piglets and donkey foals is Rs 25.

Sheep, goats and their young will also attract a fine of Rs 25.

The East Zone civic officials said the stray cattle control drive will be carried out from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 5 pm, except on government holidays.