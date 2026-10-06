Carbon Foams - Global Strategic Business Report: Global Carbon Foams Market To Reach US$38.9 Million By 2030 As Demand Accelerates Across Aerospace, Energy Storage And Electronics

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Foams - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon foams market was valued at US$23.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$38.9 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for lightweight, thermally conductive and chemically resistant materials across aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, construction, industrial systems and energy storage applications.

The carbon foams market report provides comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts through 2030. It also evaluates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions and supply chain realignment affecting carbon foam production and distribution.

Carbon Foams Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Carbon foams are gaining adoption in performance-intensive environments because of their low density, high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal and electrical conductivity, chemical stability and resistance to extreme temperatures. Aerospace and defense organizations use these materials in thermal insulation, satellite systems, reentry vehicles and lightweight structural components. Electronics manufacturers are adopting carbon foams for heat dissipation in high-performance computing equipment, compact devices and LED lighting.

Energy storage represents another significant growth opportunity. Carbon foams are increasingly used in lithium-ion batteries, next-generation battery systems, supercapacitors, hydrogen fuel cells and structural batteries. Expansion of electric vehicle production and grid-scale energy storage is strengthening demand for electrode materials that combine conductivity, porosity and electrochemical stability.

Manufacturing innovation is widening the commercial potential of carbon foams. Advances in graphitization, precursor formulations, thermal processing and automated production are improving conductivity, pore distribution, mechanical performance and manufacturing consistency. Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are enabling custom geometries, while the integration of graphene and carbon nanotubes is enhancing structural integrity and conductivity. Surface treatments and coatings are also supporting applications in composite panels, ballistic protection, flame-retardant systems and high-temperature gaskets.

Regional Carbon Foams Market Outlook

North America remains a major center for carbon foam research and commercialization, led by demand from the United States aerospace, defense and energy storage industries. The U.S. market was valued at US$6.3 million in 2024. Europe is advancing carbon-based materials for automotive lightweighting, renewable energy, construction and environmental applications, with Germany, France and the United Kingdom contributing to regional development.

Asia-Pacific is expected to deliver strong growth as China, Japan and South Korea expand advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle and battery technology capabilities. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.2%, reaching US$7.8 million by 2030. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America are also increasing their use of carbon foams in renewable energy infrastructure, construction and fire-resistant applications.

Market Segment Insights



Graphitic foams: Projected to reach US$23.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Non-graphitic foams: Forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the analysis period.

End-user markets: Aerospace and defense, building and construction, automotive, electrical, industrial and other specialized applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of electrification, decarbonization, miniaturization and advanced thermal management as central forces shaping the global carbon foams market. Stricter energy-efficiency requirements and emissions targets are encouraging manufacturers to evaluate carbon foams as alternatives to heavier metallic components and conventional insulation materials. Improvements in production scale, material sourcing and process control are also increasing commercial accessibility.

The analysis incorporates tariff developments and trade negotiations involving more than 180 countries, with attention to supply chain turbulence, sourcing changes and geographic manufacturing realignment. Revised forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural shifts in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 to 2023 supports the market outlook through 2030.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent annual sales analysis and carbon foams market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and technology trends.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging carbon foam markets.

Competitive positioning and global market share estimates for leading participants.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade policy, economic indicators and supply chain developments. Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates.

Selected Companies Featured in the Carbon Foams Market Report

The report profiles 34 companies, including Advanced Carbon Technologies, Aerogel Technologies LLC, American Elements, Carbon Foam Solutions LLC, Carbon-Core Corporation, CONSOL Energy Inc., Entegris Inc., ERG Aerospace, Fagerdala World Foams, Firefly International Energy, Koppers Inc., Nanocyl SA, Pyrofil GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Toray Advanced Composites, Toray Cetex, Toray Industries Inc., Ultramet, Xiamen Zopin New Material Ltd. and Zotefoams plc.

Through detailed market data, competitive intelligence and expert commentary, the report supports manufacturers, investors and strategic decision-makers seeking to identify revenue opportunities and evaluate the future direction of the global carbon foams industry.

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