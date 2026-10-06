Avocado Green Mattress Launches Real Is Better Sale: Up To 15% Off Certified Organic Mattresses And Bedding
The Real is Better Sale celebrates the idea Avocado was built on: a mattress made from real materials - certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model - instead of petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Every claim is backed by third-party certification, from GOTS organic to GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions, so shoppers can verify what they're sleeping on rather than take it on faith.
"Real is Better is a simple promise: real organic materials, real certifications, real transparency," said Mark Abrials, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado."With the holidays ahead, it's a good moment to think about what goes into the things we bring home - what they're made of, and what that means for the planet."
This sale includes:
- 15% off Green Mattress 15% off select Toppers, Bedding, Bases, and Furniture 15% off select Pillows 10% off Linen Quilt and Shams 10% off Yoga Pillows and Mats 10% off Wedge Pillowcase 10% off Throws 10% off Alpaca Duvet Insert 10% off Silk Duvet Insert 10% off Canvas Storage Bag 10% off Down Duvet Insert.
This discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding. Terms, product availability, and eligible items are subject to change without notice.
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About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials - which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model - and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."
Press Contact:
Mark Abrials
Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer
Avocado Green Mattress
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