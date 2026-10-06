Avocado Green Mattress Launches Real Is Better Sale: Up To 15% Off Certified Organic Mattresses And Bedding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, a leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, today announced its Real is Better Sale ahead of the holiday season. Now through Oct. 26, customers can save up to 15% on select mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more, including the brand's flagship Green Mattress.

The Real is Better Sale celebrates the idea Avocado was built on: a mattress made from real materials - certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model - instead of petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Every claim is backed by third-party certification, from GOTS organic to GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions, so shoppers can verify what they're sleeping on rather than take it on faith.

"Real is Better is a simple promise: real organic materials, real certifications, real transparency," said Mark Abrials, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado."With the holidays ahead, it's a good moment to think about what goes into the things we bring home - what they're made of, and what that means for the planet."

This sale includes:



15% off Green Mattress

15% off select Toppers, Bedding, Bases, and Furniture

15% off select Pillows

10% off Linen Quilt and Shams

10% off Yoga Pillows and Mats

10% off Wedge Pillowcase

10% off Throws

10% off Alpaca Duvet Insert

10% off Silk Duvet Insert

10% off Canvas Storage Bag 10% off Down Duvet Insert.

This discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding. Terms, product availability, and eligible items are subject to change without notice.

For more information, please visit .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials - which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model - and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

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CONTACT: Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress...