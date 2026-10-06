CABKOMA - Global Strategic Business Report: Global CABKOMA Market To Reach US$756.0 Million By 2030 As Demand For Lightweight Seismic Reinforcement Grows

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CABKOMA - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CABKOMA market was valued at US$503.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$756.0 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising investment in seismic resilience, infrastructure modernization, sustainable construction and advanced carbon fiber composite technologies. The report also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs and regional CABKOMA market opportunities.

Lightweight Seismic Reinforcement Supports Market Expansion

CABKOMA, developed by Komatsu Seiren, is gaining attention as a high-performance thermoplastic carbon fiber composite for seismic reinforcement and structural stabilization. Its high tensile strength-to-weight ratio, flexibility, corrosion resistance and durability support applications requiring effective reinforcement without adding substantial weight to existing structures.

Unlike conventional steel reinforcement systems, CABKOMA strands can be installed externally and anchored at strategic points. This approach can reduce the need for heavy machinery and extensive structural intervention, making the technology particularly relevant to aging buildings, heritage properties and structures with limited load capacity. Its compatibility with architectural design also enables CABKOMA to function as both a reinforcement component and a visible design feature.

Technical developments are broadening the material's potential across high-rise buildings, bridges, public infrastructure and other assets exposed to earthquakes, wind shear, vibration and dynamic loading. The integration of CABKOMA with sensors and connected monitoring systems may also support real-time structural integrity assessments as smart infrastructure investment accelerates.

Regional CABKOMA Market Trends

Japan remains an important market due to persistent seismic risk, established engineering expertise and demand for non-invasive building retrofits. North America is expected to generate additional opportunities, particularly in earthquake-prone markets such as California, where building codes and infrastructure resilience programs encourage advanced reinforcement solutions.

Latin America and Asia-Pacific are also evaluating lightweight carbon fiber reinforcement technologies as urbanization, seismic exposure and the modernization of older buildings increase demand. In Europe, CABKOMA's low weight and architectural versatility support potential adoption in historical preservation, museums and culturally significant structures. Government investment in resilient infrastructure and green building initiatives is expected to reinforce long-term global demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks structural safety regulations, urban development, sustainability priorities, material innovation and infrastructure digitization as central CABKOMA market drivers. Increasing construction activity in seismically active regions is strengthening demand for reinforcement technologies that can improve building performance with limited structural modification.

CABKOMA's resistance to corrosion, fatigue and environmental degradation may provide lifecycle advantages over conventional reinforcement materials in selected applications. Its lightweight format can also simplify logistics, reduce installation requirements and limit pressure on existing foundations. Meanwhile, growing interest in smart cities is creating opportunities for composite reinforcement systems that can be paired with sensors and Internet of Things infrastructure.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



CABKOMA T: Projected to reach US$496.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

CABKOMA S: Forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the analysis period.

United States: Estimated at US$137.3 million in 2024. China: Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% and reach US$156.3 million by 2030.

The CABKOMA market analysis is presented by value in U.S. dollars and covers CABKOMA T and CABKOMA S. Application coverage includes aerospace and automotive applications. Geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with country-level insights for major national markets.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent annual sales analysis and CABKOMA market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 to 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, competitive positioning and emerging revenue opportunities.

Analysis of tariffs and trade negotiations across more than 180 countries, including sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment.

Revised global and regional forecasts reflecting economic uncertainty, tariff effects and structural changes in globalization.

Evaluation of population growth, urbanization, infrastructure investment and regional economic indicators.

Updated 2025 estimated market shares and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche and limited-presence participants. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 32 companies active in or relevant to the CABKOMA and advanced composite reinforcement market. Featured organizations include Aramid HPM LLC, BASF SE, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Systems, Inc., Exel Composites, Freyssinet Group, Hexcel Corporation, HMA Group, Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd., Komatsu Seiren Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Nippon Steel Engineering, Owens Corning, Pultrall Inc., Sika AG, Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Teijin Limited, Trelleborg AB, Zoltek Corporation and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber.

The report provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence on the future of the global CABKOMA market, including the fastest-growing segments, changing regional shares, competitive prospects, regulatory influences and the effects of global trade policy. It is designed to support strategic planning, market entry analysis, investment evaluation and identification of opportunities in seismic reinforcement, advanced composites and resilient infrastructure.

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