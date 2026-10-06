Poland Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 EU Funding And Green Infrastructure Unlock 5.63% CAGR And A USD 130.62 Billion Market By 2031

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Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Poland Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland construction market was valued at USD 93.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 99.28 billion in 2026 to USD 130.62 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.63% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by European Union funding, major transport modernization programs, rising housing demand, renewable energy investment, and the expansion of energy-efficient renovation activity.

EU Recovery and Resilience Facility Funding Supports Construction Growth

Poland secured USD 64.58 billion through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, making it the third-largest beneficiary in the bloc. Nearly 47% of this funding is allocated to green projects, creating significant opportunities for contractors with experience in energy infrastructure, sustainable construction, and large transport developments.

Local governments received USD 16.75 billion in 2024, including USD 6.75 billion directed toward thermal-modernization programs covering approximately 380,000 homes. Faster funding deployment is shortening tender timelines and benefiting construction companies with established procurement capabilities. An additional USD 925 million allocation under the Clean Air program is expected to sustain demand for residential renovation, insulation, heating upgrades, and energy-efficiency improvements through 2027.

Rail and Road Modernization Expands the Infrastructure Pipeline

Poland's transport infrastructure pipeline remains a central driver of construction market growth. The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny program includes a 2,000-kilometer high-speed rail build-out extending to 2035. The USD 440 million Lodz tunnel contract demonstrates the technical complexity of these projects and the growing need for specialist engineering and construction expertise.

Road development plans also allocate approximately USD 75 billion for 2,500 kilometers of expressways. Regulatory extensions through 2026 provide greater planning certainty for long-horizon infrastructure projects. New multimodal hubs connecting aviation, rail, and road networks are also expected to generate additional investment in logistics parks, warehouses, access roads, and intermodal facilities.

Skilled-Labor Shortages and Cost Pressures Remain Key Challenges

Construction wages increased by 15% in 2024 as the available labor pool contracted. This trend is placing pressure on contractor margins, particularly among smaller companies that rely heavily on low-skill labor. Higher wages in Germany continue to attract Polish tradespeople, contributing to domestic shortages of electricians, welders, crane operators, engineers, and project managers.

Immigration-friendly policies may help ease workforce constraints, although productivity can remain limited without sufficient language training and technical onboarding. Volatile cement and steel prices linked to emissions trading costs are also affecting project budgets. Other important market factors include ESG-Linked Green Building Demand from Occupiers and REPowerEU-Driven Grid-Scale Renewables Capex.

Infrastructure Leads as Residential Construction Gains Momentum

Infrastructure accounted for 40.12% of the Poland construction market in 2025. Continued EU grant allocation toward rail tunnels, expressways, energy systems, and public infrastructure is supporting demand for specialized design-build services. These complex projects can offer stronger revenue visibility after formal approval, although contractors must manage lengthy design processes and detailed public procurement requirements.

Residential construction is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.76% through 2031. Housing shortages are encouraging apartment development in Warsaw, Poznan, and secondary cities, while the "Mieszkanie na start" subsidy is expected to support demand among first-time buyers. Industrial and logistics construction is also benefiting from near-shoring activity, particularly along the S8 and A2 transport corridors.

Renovation Demand Rises Alongside New Construction

New construction represented 68.12% of the market in 2025, while renovation activity is projected to grow at 5.73% annually. More than 70% of Poland's existing office inventory does not meet anticipated 2030 energy-performance thresholds, prompting property owners to invest in heat pumps, rooftop solar systems, building management systems, and insulation upgrades.

Renovation projects often benefit from faster permitting and lower land-related capital requirements than greenfield developments. At the same time, new buildings increasingly incorporate ESG engineering from the design stage - including smart metering, PV integration, and low-carbon materials - raising technical requirements and project costs. Contractors capable of delivering both renovation and new-build services are positioned to capture demand across the full construction lifecycle.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 EU Recovery & Resilience Facility funds inflow

4.2.2 Rapid urban rail & road modernisation pipeline

4.2.3 ESG-linked green building demand from occupiers

4.2.4 "REPowerEU"-driven grid-scale renewables capex

4.2.5 Prefab volumetric housing promoted by State Development Fund

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Acute skilled-labour shortages & wage inflation

4.3.2 Volatile cement & steel spot prices tied to ETS costs

4.3.3 Lengthy environmental-permit appeals slowing projects

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Poland with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Warsaw

5.5.2 Krakow

5.5.3 Rest of Poland (Pomorskie (Gdansk), Wielkopolskie (Poznan), Dolnoslaskie (Wroclaw))

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, Recent Developments}

6.4.1 BUDIMEX SA

6.4.2 Skanska SA

6.4.3 Strabag Sp. z o.o.

6.4.4 PORR SA

6.4.5 Warbud SA

6.4.6 Erbud SA

6.4.7 Torpol SA

6.4.8 Unibep SA

6.4.9 Intercor Sp. z o.o.

6.4.10 Eurovia Polska SA

6.4.11 Panattoni Development Europe Sp. z o.o.

6.4.12 Mobile Services Team Sp. z o.o.

6.4.13 Mirbud SA

6.4.14 Mostostal Warszawa SA

6.4.15 Hochtief Polska SA

6.4.16 Polimex-Mostostal SA

6.4.17 Kajima Poland Sp. z o.o.

6.4.18 Ghelamco Poland Sp. z o.o.

6.4.19 CFE Polska Sp. z o.o.

6.4.20 Karmar SA

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

8 Appendix

8.1 GDP & Construction Value-Add Indicators

8.2 Key Trade Statistics of Construction Materials

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