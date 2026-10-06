Orphan Drugs - Global Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2025-2031 Biologics And Asia-Pacific Drive 6.36% CAGR To USD 334.28 Billion

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Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Orphan Drugs - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orphan drugs market size is projected to increase from USD 230.91 billion in 2025 and USD 245.60 billion in 2026 to USD 334.28 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.36% between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence and improved diagnosis of rare diseases, favorable government incentives, advances in biologics and gene therapies, and expanding access to treatment across emerging markets.

Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Access Drive Market Growth

Expanded newborn screening, lower genomic sequencing costs, and stronger patient registries are improving the identification of rare diseases and accelerating treatment initiation. Newborn screening now covers more than 60 conditions in 38 U.S. states, enabling diagnosis an average of 18 months earlier across metabolic and hematologic disorders. China added 86 conditions to its national catalog in 2024 and introduced provincial reimbursement requirements, increasing access to therapies for Gaucher and Fabry diseases.

Whole-exome sequencing costs have fallen below USD 500, allowing more community hospitals in India and Brazil to identify ultra-rare mutations. Prescriptions in these markets are increasing by approximately 22% annually. Global patient registries maintained by NORD and EURORDIS now include 1.2 million individuals, reducing sponsor recruitment timelines by 40% and supporting the use of natural-history data in clinical research.

Government Incentives Support Orphan Drug Development

Regulatory incentives continue to strengthen investment in the orphan drugs market. The U.S. Orphan Drug Act provides a 25% clinical-testing tax credit, user-fee waivers of USD 3.2 million per filing, and seven-year market exclusivity. These measures can reduce net development costs by nearly 40% compared with treatments for mainstream indications.

Japan's SAKIGAKE designation can shorten regulatory review to six months and provides a 10% price premium for eligible products. The European Union has expanded fee reductions to combination therapies, while Brazil's 2025 fast-track pathway accepts FDA or EMA dossiers without requiring local trials. This pathway has reduced potential approval timelines from two years to approximately eight months.

High Treatment Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Despite strong innovation, high per-patient treatment costs continue to limit adoption. One-time gene therapies such as Lyfgenia and Hemgenix are priced between USD 3 million and USD 4.25 million, creating significant pressure on hospital budgets and insurers. Annual enzyme-replacement treatments can exceed USD 500,000, prompting European payers to require biomarker-linked reimbursement agreements.

Cost-effectiveness concerns have also increased prior-authorization requirements, which can delay treatment by an average of 42 days. In Brazil, reimbursement caps exclude many gene therapies and may require lengthy judicial appeals. Other factors influencing market performance include market exclusivity for orphan-designated drugs, AI-Driven Adaptive Trials, and limited patient pools for clinical trials and commercial launches.

Biologics Lead the Orphan Drugs Market

Biologics accounted for 65.55% of the orphan drugs market share in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a 10.85% CAGR through 2031. Gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and cell-based products are increasingly replacing long-term treatment regimens. Fifteen gene therapies received FDA approval during 2024-2025, supporting the transition from lifelong care to single-dose treatment for selected rare diseases.

Monoclonal antibodies generate 43% of biologic revenue, while Fc-engineered formats provide dosing intervals exceeding 28 days, reducing infusion frequency and supporting adherence. Non-biologics are advancing through small-molecule repurposing and oral formulation development. Vertex's oral CFTR modulator Trikafta generated USD 9.8 billion in 2024 sales, demonstrating the commercial potential of genetically defined patient populations. Oral substrate-reduction therapies such as Cerdelga may also lower annual care costs by approximately 30% compared with infusion-based treatment.

Oncology Holds the Largest Disease-Area Share

Oncologic indications represented 37.53% of market revenue in 2025, supported by CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bispecific antibodies for rare hematologic malignancies. Hematologic and immunologic treatments remain the second-largest product group, with therapies including Casgevy and Lyfgenia offering the potential to reduce lifetime factor-replacement expenses by up to 50%.

Neurologic diseases are projected to record the fastest growth, with a 12.75% CAGR. Momentum is supported by Alzheimer's antibodies Leqembi and Kisunla, gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, and a late-stage pipeline of 18 programs targeting Huntington's disease, ALS, and rare epilepsies. Metabolic, infectious, and other ultra-rare disease categories are also benefiting from improved diagnostic technologies and broader screening programs.

North America Retains Market Leadership as Asia-Pacific Expands Rapidly

North America generated 45.55% of global orphan drugs market revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established regulatory incentives, advanced clinical infrastructure, and strong biotechnology investment. Venture funding reached USD 12.8 billion during 2024-2025, with substantial capital directed toward CRISPR and RNA platforms. North America's market share is expected to remain above 40% despite potential Medicare price negotiations.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR at 11.22%. China's median regulatory lag has declined to 1.4 years, while Japan's SAKIGAKE pathway can complete reviews within six months. Reimbursement reforms in China, premium pricing in Japan, Australia's provisional approval pathway, and outcomes-based contracts in South Korea are expanding patient access and encouraging earlier product launches.

Europe continues to demonstrate robust development activity, recording 15 orphan drug approvals in 2024. Fee waivers for small and medium-sized enterprises and extended exclusivity periods support innovation, although stricter comparative-effectiveness requirements and proposed exclusivity changes may affect future revenue. South America, the Middle East, and Africa represent smaller but expanding markets as Brazil's ANVISA fast-track process and GCC patient registries improve diagnosis, regulatory efficiency, and treatment availability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases

4.2.2 Favorable Government Incentives & Tax Credits

4.2.3 Market Exclusivity for Orphan-Designated Drugs

4.2.4 AI-Driven Adaptive Trials Shrinking Development Timelines

4.2.5 Repurposing Shelved Phase II Assets for Niche Indications

4.2.6 "Orphan-First" Launch Sequencing to Defer Medicare Price Negotiations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Per-Patient Treatment Cost

4.3.2 Limited Patient Pool for Trials & Marketing

4.3.3 Payer Scrutiny on Indication Creep & Real-World Value

4.3.4 Legislative Proposals to Shorten Exclusivity Windows

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Biologics

5.1.2 Non-biologics

5.2 By Disease Area

5.2.1 Oncologic Diseases

5.2.2 Hematologic & Immunologic Diseases

5.2.3 Neurologic Diseases

5.2.4 Metabolic Diseases

5.2.5 Infectious Diseases

5.2.6 Other Rare Diseases

5.3 By Route of Administration

5.3.1 Parenteral

5.3.2 Oral

5.3.3 Inhalation

5.3.4 Topical

5.3.5 Implantable

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.4.3 Online Pharmacies

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.3.2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.3.3 Amgen Inc.

6.3.4 AstraZeneca plc

6.3.5 Bayer AG

6.3.6 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

6.3.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

6.3.8 CSL Behring

6.3.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.10 GSK plc

6.3.11 Horizon Therapeutics plc

6.3.12 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.13 Novartis AG

6.3.14 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.15 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.3.16 Sanofi S.A.

6.3.17 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.3.19 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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