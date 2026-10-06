Compound Management Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI-Enabled Automation And Biologics Drive 14.87% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by outsourcing sample archives to convert fixed costs into variable fees, while AI-enabled automation cuts discovery timelines, manual errors and reagent use.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Compound Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Compound Management Market to Reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2031 as AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Accelerates

The global compound management market is projected to grow from USD 0.47 billion in 2025 and USD 0.54 billion in 2026 to USD 1.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.87% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is being driven by AI-enabled high-content screening, expanding biologics and cell-/gene-therapy pipelines, laboratory automation, and increased outsourcing to specialized biorepositories.

AI-Enabled Screening Reshapes Compound Management

Advanced imaging platforms equipped with machine-learning models are reducing hit-to-lead timelines by as much as 40%, increasing demand for robotic freezers and automated systems capable of rapidly retrieving high-density sample plates. Molecular Devices' ImageXpress HCS.ai supported an oncology screening program involving 1.2 million compounds in six weeks. ZEISS expanded this trend with arivis Cloud, which connects 3-D analytics with compound databases through RESTful APIs to support real-time structure-activity analysis.

Open-source pipelines such as PhenoProfiler have demonstrated 82% accuracy in predicting bioactivity while reducing reagent consumption. Laboratory automation providers are also improving workflow efficiency. Automata, for example, offers integrated scheduling technologies that can reduce manual transfers by 70%. These advances are shifting investment away from static storage and toward connected discovery platforms that combine sample management, analytics, automation, and data integration.

Biologics and Cell-/Gene-Therapy Pipelines Support Demand

The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy recorded 4,418 active programs in the first quarter of 2025, representing 12% year-on-year growth. This expanding pipeline is creating demand for precise cryogenic storage, contamination control, barcode tracking, and chain-of-custody documentation.

WuXi Biologics added three automated vial-thaw suites in 2024 to reduce contamination risks during master-cell-bank expansion. Evotec also entered a EUR 15 million partnership with Halozyme focused on high-concentration biologics requiring controlled storage conditions. In addition, Novartis is collaborating with Isomorphic Labs to archive large volumes of AI-designed antibody sequences. Rising construct and sample volumes are strengthening the need for scalable compound management systems across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research.

Capital Costs Remain a Significant Market Restraint

High investment requirements for -80C and LN? automated stores continue to restrict adoption among smaller contract research organizations. Fully robotic cryogenic systems can cost between USD 1.5-3 million before site preparation and validation. Azenta's BioStore III is priced near USD 2.5 million, while clean-room retrofits for legacy Brooks SampleStore installations can add 30-40% to total project costs. Redundancy requirements for six-tank LN? arrays may add more than USD 2 million to infrastructure budgets.

Lease-to-own programs from suppliers such as Heraeus can reduce initial expenditure, but adoption remains limited because many sponsors prefer direct ownership of systems containing IP-sensitive compound libraries. Data-integrity and cybersecurity exposure associated with cloud LIMS platforms also remains a concern. Despite these constraints, cold-chain automation mandates and outsourcing to specialized biorepositories continue to create growth opportunities.

Services Expected to Outpace Compound Management Products

Products generated 58.55% of market revenue in 2025, supported by demand for robotic freezers, automated liquid handlers, and inventory scanners. Automated storage platforms - including Tecan's Fluent and Hamilton's Microlab STAR - can reduce manual errors by up to 95%.

Services are forecast to expand at a 16.25% CAGR through 2031 as companies transfer sample stewardship and infrastructure responsibilities to external providers. Outsourced sample-archiving contracts help convert fixed depreciation into variable operating costs while supporting fulfillment targets as short as four hours. BioAscent's Edinburgh expansion added 12 million vial positions, while Syngene's Bangalore operations offer storage services at costs reported to be 40% below comparable U.S. pricing.

Chemical compounds represented 52.53% of the market in 2025. However, biosamples are expected to grow at a 17.75% CAGR as cell and gene therapy development expands. Long retention periods for population cohorts and rare-disease registries are also increasing long-term freezer capacity requirements. Meanwhile, virtual compound catalogs such as Enamine's REAL are reducing the physical storage footprint required for some small-molecule libraries.

Regional Compound Management Market Outlook

North America accounted for 38.23% of global revenue in 2025, supported by regulatory requirements for real-time temperature alerts, strong investment in laboratory automation, and established pharmaceutical research infrastructure. Canada and Mexico are also developing as satellite contract research hubs.

Europe is benefiting from the Annex 11 framework effective from June 2025, which is encouraging investment in connected, multi-country biorepository networks. Germany, the UK, and France remain leading markets, while Switzerland and the Nordic countries continue to develop expertise in gene synthesis and precision biobanking.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR of 16.42% through 2031. Growth is supported by expanding Chinese CDMOs, cost-competitive storage services in India, and automation adoption in Japan. Singapore and Taiwan are also attracting investment through favorable regulation and modular laboratory infrastructure. The Middle East, Africa, and South America hold smaller market shares but offer long-term opportunities as biobanking, gene-synthesis, and clinical research capacity expands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding AI-enabled high-content screening platforms

4.2.2 Surging biologics & cell-/gene-therapy pipelines

4.2.3 Outsourcing of sample libraries to specialised biorepositories

4.2.4 Cold-chain automation mandates in regulated markets

4.2.5 Venture-capital inflows into robotic life-science infrastructure

4.2.6 ESG-driven de-carbonised laboratory operations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High CapEx for -80 C & LN? automated stores

4.3.2 Data-integrity & cyber-security exposure of cloud LIMS

4.3.3 Shortage of compound-management skillsets in emerging hubs

4.3.4 Volatile supply of lab-grade CO?/N? for cryostorage

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Products

5.1.1.1 Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems

5.1.1.2 Automated Liquid-Handling Systems

5.1.1.3 Other Storage/Handling Systems

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Sample Type

5.2.1 Chemical Compounds

5.2.2 Biosamples

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Drug Discovery

5.3.2 Gene Synthesis

5.3.3 Biobanking

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.4.3 Contract Research Organisations

5.4.4 Academic & Government Institutes

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Abcam Compound Libraries

6.3.2 AXXAM S.p.A.

6.3.3 Azenta Life Sciences

6.3.4 Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

6.3.5 BioAscent

6.3.6 Biosero

6.3.7 Brooks Automation (SampleStore)

6.3.8 Evotec SE

6.3.9 FluidX (Azenta)

6.3.10 Hamilton Company

6.3.11 Heraeus CryoPac

6.3.12 HighRes Biosolutions

6.3.13 Inheco GmbH

6.3.14 LiCONiC AG

6.3.15 NEXUS Cryogenic Solutions

6.3.16 SPT Labtech

6.3.17 Tecan Trading AG

6.3.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.19 Titian Software

6.3.20 WuXi AppTec

6.3.21 Yokogawa RAPID-Lab

6.3.22 Ziath

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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