Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $2.5 Billion As CAR-T Adoption And Regulatory Demands Drive 7.6% CAGR


2026-10-06 11:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cell and gene therapy adoption, stringent quality rules, and real-time batch testing needs are driving demand for specialized monitoring kits.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Therapy Type, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy monitoring kits market was valued at an estimated USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing adoption of cell therapies, expanding clinical pipelines, and growing demand for reliable quality monitoring throughout development and manufacturing.

Expanding Cell and Gene Therapy Pipeline Supports Market Growth

Rapid progress in cell and gene therapies is strengthening demand for specialized cell therapy monitoring kits. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, stem cell therapies, gene-edited treatments, and other advanced modalities are progressing through clinical trials and commercial development. As the number of therapy candidates and regulatory approvals increases, developers and manufacturers require monitoring solutions across multiple production and quality-control checkpoints.

Cell therapy development involves critical stages such as cell isolation, modification, expansion, and infusion. Viability, purity, identity, potency, and sterility must be evaluated throughout these processes to maintain product quality and satisfy regulatory expectations. The sensitivity of cell-based products to manufacturing variations also creates a need for real-time, batch-specific testing. These requirements are increasing testing frequency and supporting the adoption of advanced monitoring kits by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, hospitals, and contract research organizations.

Regulatory Requirements Increase the Need for Quality Monitoring

Stringent regulatory standards remain a major growth factor for the global cell therapy monitoring kits market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory authorities maintain rigorous requirements for the quality, safety, efficacy, and traceability of cell therapy products. Manufacturers must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Laboratory Practice requirements across research, clinical development, production, and release testing.

Monitoring kits help manufacturers assess critical quality attributes, maintain batch-to-batch consistency, document traceability, and reduce the risk of product failure or regulatory rejection. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and more therapies move toward commercialization, demand for accurate, reproducible, and scalable cell therapy testing solutions is expected to remain strong.

Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Segmentation

The market report evaluates revenue growth and key industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product, application, therapy type, end use, and regional markets.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cell Activation Kit
  • Immune Cell Differentiation and Expansion Kits
  • Stem Cell Kit
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Oncology
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Others

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Stem Cell Therapies
  • Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies
  • Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Research Institutes
  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The global outlook indicates sustained opportunities for monitoring kit manufacturers as cell therapy research expands, production volumes increase, and healthcare systems adopt more personalized treatment strategies. Continued investment in clinical development, manufacturing infrastructure, and regulatory compliance is expected to reinforce market expansion through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product Segment
1.2.2. Application Segment
1.2.3. Therapy Type Segment
1.2.4. End Use Segment
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Primary Research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4.2. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Market Model
1.6. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Rapid growth of cell & gene therapies
3.2.1.2. Strong regulatory requirements (GMP, FDA, EMA)
3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in analytical platforms
3.2.1.4. Growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and outsourcing
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. High cost of monitoring technologies
3.2.2.2. Complexity of cell therapy manufacturing
3.2.2.3. Limited scalability and workflow integration
3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.4. Market challenge analysis
3.3. Case Study Insights
3.4. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Cell Activation Kit
4.4.1. Cell Activation Kit market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Immune Cell Differentiation and Expansion Kits
4.5.1. Immune Cell Differentiation and Expansion Kits market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Stem Cell Kit
4.6.1. Stem Cell Kit market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Oncology
5.4.1. Oncology market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Autoimmune Diseases
5.5.1. Autoimmune Diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Cardiovascular Diseases
5.6.1. Cardiovascular Diseases market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Neurological Disorders
5.7.1. Neurological Disorders market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Musculoskeletal Disorders
5.8.1. Musculoskeletal Disorders market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market: Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Therapy Type Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapy Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Stem Cell Therapies
6.4.1. Stem Cell Therapies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies
6.5.1. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies
6.6.1. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals and Clinics
7.4.1. Hospitals and Clinics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Research Institutes
7.5.1. Research Institutes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
7.6.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
7.7.1. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Cell Therapy Monitoring Kits Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Regional Market Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
8.3.1. Country analyses include key country dynamics, competitive scenario, regulatory framework, and market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. North America
8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. U.S.
8.4.3. Canada
8.4.4. Mexico
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. UK
8.5.3. Germany
8.5.4. France
8.5.5. Italy
8.5.6. Spain
8.5.7. Norway
8.5.8. Sweden
8.5.9. Denmark
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. China
8.6.4. India
8.6.5. Australia
8.6.6. South Korea
8.6.7. Thailand
8.7. Latin America
8.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Brazil
8.7.3. Argentina
8.8. MEA
8.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. South Africa
8.8.3. Saudi Arabia
8.8.4. UAE
8.8.5. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Profile coverage includes company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives
9.4.2. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
9.4.3. Lonza Group
9.4.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.4.5. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)
9.4.6. BD Biosciences
9.4.7. Miltenyi Biotec
9.4.8. GE Healthcare
9.4.9. Sartorius AG
9.4.10. PerkinElmer Inc.
9.4.11. Cell Biolabs Inc.

List of Tables [123]

List of Figures [86]

Companies Featured

  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
  • Lonza Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)
  • BD Biosciences
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • GE Healthcare
  • Sartorius AG
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Cell Biolabs Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111769131



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search