Cell Therapy Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 CAR-T Commercialization And Cold-Chain Investment Propel 12.0% CAGR To $1.21 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging Type, Material, Cell Therapy Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy packaging market was valued at USD 494.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 551.8 million in 2026 to USD 1.21 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 39.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for cell and gene therapies, increasing commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell therapy, expanding investment in regenerative medicine, and wider adoption of high-barrier packaging materials. As the number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for advanced therapies increases, biopharmaceutical companies require specialized packaging systems that maintain cell viability, sterility, and product integrity during storage, handling, and transportation.

Living cell products are highly sensitive to environmental conditions, making dependable temperature control and secure logistics essential throughout the supply chain. Cryopreserved cell therapies require very low temperature storage, chain-of-identity controls, and reliable cold-chain infrastructure from manufacturing facilities to laboratories, treatment centers, hospitals, and patients. These operational requirements are increasing demand for cryogenic containers, insulated shippers, sterile bags, single-use systems, and integrated temperature-monitoring technologies.

The continued expansion of global distribution networks is also strengthening demand for advanced cell therapy packaging solutions. In November 2025, Cencora announced plans to invest USD 1 billion in the expansion of its cold-chain infrastructure and specialty pharmaceutical distribution capabilities. The investment is intended to support the increasingly complex transportation and storage requirements associated with advanced cell therapies.

Regulatory requirements covering cell tracking, product safety, quality assurance, and supply chain documentation are influencing purchasing decisions across the industry. Healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research organizations, and logistics companies are investing in validated packaging systems that can support compliance while reducing risks during distribution. Advancements in IoT-enabled monitoring are further improving temperature visibility, shipment traceability, and operational control across cold-chain networks.

North America is expected to remain a major market for cell therapy packaging due to its established biopharmaceutical sector, extensive clinical research activity, growing number of commercialized therapies, and continued investment in specialty logistics. Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant opportunities as regenerative medicine research advances and regional manufacturing capacity expands. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to benefit from improving healthcare infrastructure and broader access to specialized therapies.

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Market Report Segmentation

The report evaluates global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and examines industry trends and opportunities across the market from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the cell therapy packaging market by packaging type, material, cell therapy type, and region.

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging Tertiary Packaging

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cryogenic Plastics

Single-use Polymer Systems

Glass

Paperboard & Corrugated Materials Metal & Composite Alloys

Cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



CAR-T Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy Other Cell Therapies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Growth in the global cell therapy packaging market will continue to be shaped by therapy commercialization, regulatory oversight, cryogenic logistics requirements, and technological innovation. Companies offering secure, scalable, and monitoring-enabled packaging systems are positioned to address the evolving needs of advanced therapy supply chains through 2033.

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