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Cell Therapy Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 CAR-T Commercialization And Cold-Chain Investment Propel 12.0% CAGR To $1.21 Billion


2026-10-06 11:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAR-T commercialization, cryopreservation, strict tracking rules, and IoT-enabled cold chains drive demand for high-barrier cell therapy packaging.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Packaging Type, Material, Cell Therapy Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy packaging market was valued at USD 494.7 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 551.8 million in 2026 to USD 1.21 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 39.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for cell and gene therapies, increasing commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell therapy, expanding investment in regenerative medicine, and wider adoption of high-barrier packaging materials. As the number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for advanced therapies increases, biopharmaceutical companies require specialized packaging systems that maintain cell viability, sterility, and product integrity during storage, handling, and transportation.

Living cell products are highly sensitive to environmental conditions, making dependable temperature control and secure logistics essential throughout the supply chain. Cryopreserved cell therapies require very low temperature storage, chain-of-identity controls, and reliable cold-chain infrastructure from manufacturing facilities to laboratories, treatment centers, hospitals, and patients. These operational requirements are increasing demand for cryogenic containers, insulated shippers, sterile bags, single-use systems, and integrated temperature-monitoring technologies.

The continued expansion of global distribution networks is also strengthening demand for advanced cell therapy packaging solutions. In November 2025, Cencora announced plans to invest USD 1 billion in the expansion of its cold-chain infrastructure and specialty pharmaceutical distribution capabilities. The investment is intended to support the increasingly complex transportation and storage requirements associated with advanced cell therapies.

Regulatory requirements covering cell tracking, product safety, quality assurance, and supply chain documentation are influencing purchasing decisions across the industry. Healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research organizations, and logistics companies are investing in validated packaging systems that can support compliance while reducing risks during distribution. Advancements in IoT-enabled monitoring are further improving temperature visibility, shipment traceability, and operational control across cold-chain networks.

North America is expected to remain a major market for cell therapy packaging due to its established biopharmaceutical sector, extensive clinical research activity, growing number of commercialized therapies, and continued investment in specialty logistics. Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant opportunities as regenerative medicine research advances and regional manufacturing capacity expands. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to benefit from improving healthcare infrastructure and broader access to specialized therapies.

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Market Report Segmentation

The report evaluates global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and examines industry trends and opportunities across the market from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the cell therapy packaging market by packaging type, material, cell therapy type, and region.

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Primary Packaging
  • Secondary Packaging
  • Tertiary Packaging

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cryogenic Plastics
  • Single-use Polymer Systems
  • Glass
  • Paperboard & Corrugated Materials
  • Metal & Composite Alloys

Cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • CAR-T Cell Therapy
  • Stem Cell Therapy
  • NK Cell Therapy
  • Dendritic Cell Therapy
  • Other Cell Therapies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Growth in the global cell therapy packaging market will continue to be shaped by therapy commercialization, regulatory oversight, cryogenic logistics requirements, and technological innovation. Companies offering secure, scalable, and monitoring-enabled packaging systems are positioned to address the evolving needs of advanced therapy supply chains through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $494.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1210 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Types & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Cell Therapy Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Raw Material Trends
3.3.2. Technology/Manufacturing Trends
3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.4. Threat from New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technological Landscape
3.7.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Packaging Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definition & Scope
4.2. Key Takeaways
4.3. Packaging Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.3.1. Primary Packaging
4.3.2. Secondary Packaging
4.3.3. Tertiary Packaging
4.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Packaging Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definition & Scope
5.2. Key Takeaways
5.3. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.3.1. Cryogenic Plastics
5.3.2. Single-use Polymer Systems
5.3.3. Glass
5.3.4. Paperboard & Corrugated Materials
5.3.5. Metal & Composite Alloys
5.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Cell Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definition & Scope
6.2. Key Takeaways
6.3. Cell Therapy Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.3.1. CAR-T Cell Therapy
6.3.2. Stem Cell Therapy
6.3.3. NK Cell Therapy
6.3.4. Dendritic Cell Therapy
6.3.5. Other Cell Therapy
6.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Cell Therapy Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Cell Therapy Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Key Takeaways
7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million), including Packaging Type, Material, and Cell Therapy Type
7.3.1. North America
7.3.1.1. U.S.
7.3.1.2. Canada
7.3.1.3. Mexico
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.2.1. Germany
7.3.2.2. UK
7.3.2.3. France
7.3.2.4. Italy
7.3.2.5. Spain
7.3.3. Asia Pacific
7.3.3.1. China
7.3.3.2. India
7.3.3.3. Japan
7.3.3.4. South Korea
7.3.3.5. Australia
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.4.1. Brazil
7.3.4.2. Argentina
7.3.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.3.5.2. South Africa
7.3.5.3. UAE
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Market Positioning Analysis
8.4. Heat Map Analysis
8.5. Strategy Mapping
8.6. Company Profiles/Listing
8.6.1. Participant's Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.3.1. CSAFE
8.6.3.2. Cryoport Systems, LLC
8.6.3.3. Sartorius AG
8.6.3.4. BioLife Solutions Inc.
8.6.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
8.6.3.6. ThermoSafe
8.6.3.7. Catalent, Inc.
8.6.3.8. Cold Chain Technologies
8.6.3.9. va-Q-tec Thermal Solutions GmbH
8.6.3.10. Azenta US Inc.
List of Tables [108]
List of Figures [19]
Companies Featured

  • CSAFE
  • Cryoport Systems, LLC.
  • Sartorius AG
  • BioLife Solutions Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ThermoSafe
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • Cold Chain Technologies
  • va-Q-tec Thermal Solutions GmbH
  • Azenta US Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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