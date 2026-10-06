Dr. Christie Vanorsdale Featured On The Cover Of Exeleon Magazine's Influential L&D Visionaries To Watch In 2026

Founder of Vanorsdale Learning Lab recognized for advancing evidence-based learning systems that produce measurable workplace behavior change

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exeleon Magazine proudly announces that Dr. Christie Vanorsdale, Founder and Principal Consultant of Vanorsdale Learning Lab, is featured on the cover of its latest edition, The Most Influential Learning & Development Visionaries to Watch in 2026.The cover story traces Dr. Vanorsdale's journey across psychology, international education, instructional technology, academic research, and organizational learning. It also explores the philosophy behind Vanorsdale Learning Lab and its work helping organizations turn learning investments into measurable improvements in workplace performance.At the center of Dr. Vanorsdale's approach is a clear conviction: organizations often respond to underperforming training by commissioning more content or purchasing another platform without first identifying why the original initiative failed.“Training failure is a systems problem, and the industry keeps treating it as a content problem,” Dr. Vanorsdale explains in the feature.Through Vanorsdale Learning Lab, she helps established organizations diagnose their learning systems before investing in new solutions. The firm's work spans learning strategy, competency architecture, curriculum, technology, measurement, and governance, with each engagement connected to defined business outcomes.The cover story also highlights The Learning Blueprint ReportTM, Dr. Vanorsdale's fixed-scope diagnostic framework. The report evaluates an organization's learning environment from end to end, identifying what is working, where the system is breaking down, what those weaknesses may be costing, and which improvements should be prioritized.Her leadership philosophy is built around four principles: diagnosis before design, depth over volume, evidence over trend, and candor. Vanorsdale Learning Lab limits its full-execution work to two concurrent clients, allowing the firm to give complex transformation projects the sustained attention they require.“Dr. Christie Vanorsdale represents the kind of leader this edition was created to recognize,” said Daryl Yeung, Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine.“Her work challenges organizations to stop measuring learning through attendance and completion alone. She is helping leaders connect learning with behavior, performance, and the outcomes that matter to the business.”Through the cover feature, Exeleon Magazine presents Dr. Vanorsdale's vision for a future in which learning and development operates as a strategic business function, guided by data, grounded in research, and evaluated through measurable outcomes.The complete cover story is available in Exeleon Magazine's The Most Influential Learning & Development Visionaries to Watch in 2026 edition.Read Full Cover Story on Exeleon Magazine.About Dr. Christie VanorsdaleDr. Christie Vanorsdale is the Founder and Principal Consultant of Vanorsdale Learning Lab, a comprehensive learning and development partner that helps organizations diagnose underperforming training systems and build evidence-based solutions connected to workplace behavior and business results. Her work combines psychology, learning science, instructional technology, organizational strategy, and measurement.About Exeleon MagazineExeleon Magazine is a global business publication featuring the stories, perspectives, and achievements of leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers. Through in-depth interviews, cover stories, and special editions, Exeleon provides a platform for influential voices shaping industries and communities worldwide.

Daryl Yeung

Exeleon Media LLC

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Dr. Christie Vanorsdale Featured on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Influential L&D Visionaries to Watch in 2026 News Provided By Exeleon Media LLC October 06, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations, Technology



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