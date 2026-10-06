Simplot Names Brandenburg President Of Global Food Division

Erik Brandenburg has been appointed President of Simplot Global Food

Simplot has announced that Erik Brandenburg will be appointed President of Simplot Global Food, effective Nov. 1, 2026.

- Erik BrandenburgBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simplot has announced that Erik Brandenburg will be appointed President of Simplot Global Food, effective Nov. 1, 2026. Brandenburg will report directly to Simplot President and CEO Garrett Lofto and will serve as a member of the Simplot Leadership Team.Brandenburg succeeds Graham Dugdale, who will retire effective Dec. 15, 2026, following a distinguished career with the Company. He will begin transitioning into the role immediately to ensure a seamless leadership transition.“Erik has played an instrumental role in shaping the success of our Global Food division and embodies the collaborative spirit of One Simplot,” said Lofto.“His operational expertise, strategic business acumen, and commitment to our people and customers make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead Global Food into its next chapter of growth.”A member of the Global Food leadership team, Brandenburg has been a key leader in the successful integration of Simplot's former Australia and North American food businesses into a unified global organization over the past four years.Brandenburg joined Simplot in 2001 as a Management Trainee in Caldwell, Idaho. Throughout his 25-year career with the Company, he has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across operations in Moses Lake and Othello, Washington, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. He also played a critical role in optimizing production following the startup of Simplot's Caldwell facility and in the completion and startup of the Company's food processing facility in Mendoza, Argentina.Most recently, Brandenburg served as Vice President of Global Operations for Simplot Global Food, leading operational oversight for the division's manufacturing network across multiple continents. In that role, he was responsible for advancing operational excellence across the business, including raw material strategy, research and development support, capital project prioritization and implementation, engineering, and direct procurement.“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Simplot Global Food and build upon the strong foundation established by Graham and the entire Global Food team,” Brandenburg said.“I look forward to working alongside our employees and partners around the world as we continue to innovate, serve our customers, and contribute to feeding our world.”Simplot Global Food is one of the world's leading food companies, producing frozen potatoes, vegetables, avocados, seafood, and other food products for foodservice and retail customers around the globe. With 22 manufacturing and processing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America, the business continues to expand its global footprint while delivering high-quality food products to customers worldwide.About SimplotSimplot is a family-owned, privately held global food and agriculture company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Its integrated portfolio of companies includes food processing and food brands, phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot has major operations in nine countries with products and services available to customers worldwide. For more information, visit Simplot.

Josh Jordan

Simplot Company

+1 208-780-7228

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Simplot Names Brandenburg President of Global Food Division News Provided By J.R. Simplot Company October 06, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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