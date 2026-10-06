Kooner Fleet Management Solutions And Global Partners Announce Strategic Partnership

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions & Global Partners

Relationship expands access to fueling and on-site maintenance for commercial fleet operators nationwide

- Bill Cooper, VP of Sales at Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, today announced a referral partnership with Global Partners, which supports commercial fleets with fuel delivery, mobile refueling, diesel fueling locations and fleet card programs.

The relationship brings together two essential parts of daily fleet operations. A vehicle needs both reliable fueling and timely maintenance to stay available for work, yet fleets often source and coordinate those services separately. Global Partners brings the fuel to the fleet. Kooner brings the maintenance to the fleet. By connecting customers with a provider for the other side of that equation, both companies aim to help operators reduce avoidable downtime, improve asset availability and simplify how they manage critical fleet services.

For Kooner customers, the partnership provides a path to Global Partners when a fleet needs bulk fuel delivery, mobile refueling or wet hosing, fleet fuel cards, or access to high-volume diesel fueling locations. These options can help operators address fueling needs across yards, vehicles and routes, depending on how their fleets operate.

“Our customers are focused on keeping assets moving, and fueling is a fundamental aspect of that greater goal,” said Bill Cooper, Vice President of Sales at Kooner Fleet Management Solutions.“Global Partners serves many of the same types of commercial fleets we do, with capabilities that complement our work in the field. This relationship gives us a practical way to connect customers with fuel solutions while we continue to support their maintenance needs.”

Global Partners, in turn, will introduce Kooner when its customers need mobile fleet maintenance, preventive maintenance, trailer repair, DOT inspections, or dedicated and recurring on-site technician support. Kooner's field service model brings technicians to fleet assets, helping operators plan routine work, respond to repair needs and keep vehicles and trailers ready for service.

“Fuel and maintenance both have a direct impact on whether a fleet is ready to operate each day,” said Michael Lingman, Senior Director, Commercial Fleet Fuel Programs, at Global Partners.“Kooner understands the demands commercial fleets face and brings maintenance support to the places those fleets operate. We see this as a valuable opportunity to introduce our customers to a provider that can help them address service needs and keep their assets productive.”

Each company will evaluate opportunities within its own area of expertise and work directly with referred customers to determine the right services for their operations. The goal is to make it easier for commercial fleets to find relevant support across both fueling and maintenance as their needs evolve.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit .

About Global Partners

Building on a legacy that began more than 90 years ago, Global Partners has evolved into a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences. Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals - with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets - spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. In addition, Global has a large portfolio of owned, leased and/or supplied retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic, and Texas, providing the fuels people need to keep them on the go at their unique guest-focused convenience destinations. Recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing progress and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.

Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GLP.” For additional information, visit .

Kevin Satz

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

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Kooner Fleet Management Solutions and Global Partners Announce Strategic Partnership News Provided By Kooner Fleet Management Solutions October 06, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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