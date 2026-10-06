MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 101domus is highlightingin an English-language newsroom guide for architects, interior designers and hospitality buyers in the Middle East. The guide profiles six Italian ateliers that still build classic pieces by hand, a perspective relevant to the private residences, hotels and branded residences behind many design briefs across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The guide is part of 101domus's editorial work for international markets, including the Middle East, where the platform has reaffirmed its partnership with

reworks eighteenth-century Venetian proportions into a softer, livable frame with its Campanula line, part of a Classic Collection designed to be specified as a matched set.draws on French baroque salons: its Versailles armchair has a beech frame finished in antique gold leaf, upholstered by hand in a jacquard woven to echo period damask.

works in marquetry and hand-applied veneers. In its Comacina Collection, named after Lake Como, a curio cabinet pairs walnut burl veneer with a hand-cut brass edge along every panel.brings the same vocabulary to upholstery, with the Eden armchair carved to a traditional cabriole profile and covered in a choice of velvets.

works from Florence, where gilded carving and hand-applied gold leaf follow methods documented since the workshop's founding., founded in 1966 and whose hospitality references include Raffles The Palm Dubai, adapts the classic language to an architectural scale with its Prospettiva collection, favouring hand-applied wax over sprayed lacquer.

For a residential or hospitality brief, where consistency across many rooms matters as much as craftsmanship, the next stage is to assess shortlisted pieces against room dimensions, finishes, lead times and delivery requirements. 101domus supports this process throughfor Italian manufacturers, bringing together product enquiries, bespoke requests, technical information, production planning and international logistics.

The full guide to classic Italian luxury furniture is available in the English-language newsroom on 101domus.

101domus is an Italian platform based in Pesaro, connecting private clients, interior designers, architects and developers with more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers. It combines furniture, lighting and décor sourcing with support for bespoke requests, technical coordination, production planning and international logistics for residential and hospitality projects.