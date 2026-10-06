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101Domus Highlights Classic Italian Luxury Furniture For Middle East Design Professionals
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 101domus is highlighting classic Italian luxury furniture in an English-language newsroom guide for architects, interior designers and hospitality buyers in the Middle East. The guide profiles six Italian ateliers that still build classic pieces by hand, a perspective relevant to the private residences, hotels and branded residences behind many design briefs across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The guide is part of 101domus's editorial work for international markets, including the Middle East, where the platform has reaffirmed its partnership with INDEX Saudi Arabia 2026. Asnaghi Interiors reworks eighteenth-century Venetian proportions into a softer, livable frame with its Campanula line, part of a Classic Collection designed to be specified as a matched set. La Contessina draws on French baroque salons: its Versailles armchair has a beech frame finished in antique gold leaf, upholstered by hand in a jacquard woven to echo period damask. Riva Mobili D'Arte works in marquetry and hand-applied veneers. In its Comacina Collection, named after Lake Como, a curio cabinet pairs walnut burl veneer with a hand-cut brass edge along every panel. Provasi brings the same vocabulary to upholstery, with the Eden armchair carved to a traditional cabriole profile and covered in a choice of velvets. Andrea Fanfani works from Florence, where gilded carving and hand-applied gold leaf follow methods documented since the workshop's founding. Francesco Molon, founded in 1966 and whose hospitality references include Raffles The Palm Dubai, adapts the classic language to an architectural scale with its Prospettiva collection, favouring hand-applied wax over sprayed lacquer. For a residential or hospitality brief, where consistency across many rooms matters as much as craftsmanship, the next stage is to assess shortlisted pieces against room dimensions, finishes, lead times and delivery requirements. 101domus supports this process through a single point of coordination for Italian manufacturers, bringing together product enquiries, bespoke requests, technical information, production planning and international logistics. The full guide to classic Italian luxury furniture is available in the English-language newsroom on 101domus. ABOUT 101DOMUS 101domus is an Italian platform based in Pesaro, connecting private clients, interior designers, architects and developers with more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers. It combines furniture, lighting and décor sourcing with support for bespoke requests, technical coordination, production planning and international logistics for residential and hospitality projects.
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