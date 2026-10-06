IND A Vs AUS A, 1St ODI: Nathan Mcsweeney's 123-Run Knock Puts Australian Selectors On Notice

Australia A batter Nathan McSweeney appeared to have sent a strong message to Australian selectors with his brilliant century knock in the first unofficial ODI of the three-match series against India A in Puducherry on Tuesday, October 6.

After opting to bat first, Australia A were bundled out for 274 in 48.3 overs. Nathan McSweeney led the batting with a knock of 123 off 135 balls, including 13 fours, and formed a crucial 141-run partnership with skipper Will Sutherland (77 off 68 balls) to lift the visitors from 87/5 to a competitive total on the board.

Suryansh Shedge, who replaced the injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the squad, led India A's bowling attack with figures of 4/40 at an economy rate of 5.7 in his spell of seven overs. Yash Thakur picked up three wickets while conceding 47 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in nine overs, and Arshad registered the figures of 2/48 at an economy rate of 5.80 in 8.2 overs.

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Nathan McSweeney's Statement-Making Knock

Nathan McSweeney's inclusion in the Australia A squad for the ongoing tour of India A apparently stemmed from the Cricket Australia (CA) selection committee's desire to give the batter another opportunity to push his case for a return to the senior side.

Having played his last match for Australia in a Test match against Team India in December 2024, McSweeney was dropped from the squad after the Brisbane Test, with Sam Konstas replacing him for the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In two-match unofficial Test series against India A, the 27-year-old registered scores of 0, 35, 34, and 36 across four innings, failing to convert his starts despite looking solid. However, Nathan McSweeney broke that pattern in style during the ODI opener, orchestrating a brilliant rescue act to remind everyone of his undeniable class and temperament.

HUNDRED FOR NATHAN MCSWEENEY vs INDIA A IN THE UNOFFICIAL ODI

- Australia A were in big trouble with 87/5 and then McSweeney smashed a brilliant Hundred.

This is great news for Australian Cricket. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2026

As Australia A were reeling at 87/5, McSweeney, alongside skipper Will Sutherland, put on a brilliant counter-attacking masterclass, turning defense into offense and anchoring the innings to set up a challenging target for India A.

McSweeney reached fifty in 72 balls before completing his first three-figure mark on his India tour in 118 balls, meaning he added another 50 runs in 46 balls, accelerating his scoring rate dramatically as he shifted gears to punish the loose deliveries and drive the innings forward in the backend.

Australia Recall on Cards?

The current Australia A squad has the likes of Sam Konstas, Mitchell Owen, Todd Murphy, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, and Ben Dwarshuis, providing McSweeney with plenty of competition from players also pushing for higher honours.

Nathan McSweeney was selected to play for Australia A in the ongoing series against India A based on his impressive run in domestic cricket, especially his 754-run campaign for Northamptonshire in the recently concluded County Championship Division 2 season and 477 runs in the 2025/26 Sheffield Shield.

Across four seasons of the Sheffield Shield, the South Australian batter has consistently aggregated over 400 runs, with his campaign coming in the 2023-24 season, where he amassed 762 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 40.10 in 10 matches. Moreover, under McSweeney's captaincy, South Australia won back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles in 2025 and 2026.

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A post shared by Nathan McSweeney (@nathan_mcsweeney)

After being excluded from Australia's squad following the Brisbane Test in December 2024, McSweeney was recalled for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in January 2025, although he did not feature in the playing XI.

His absence from Australia's central contract 2025-26 highlighted the need for him to perform in n domestic and Australia A cricket. With Australia set to tour India for the five-match Test series next year, the selection committee, led by George Bailey, will be closely monitoring players capable of adapting to subcontinental conditions.

For McSweeney, his 123-run knock in Puducherry could therefore prove timely. Having already played three Tests for Australia, the right-hander has experience at the highest level and now has an opportunity to strengthen his case through the remainder of the A-series.

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Fans Back Nathan McSweeney for Australia Test Recall

Nathan McSweeney's 123-run knock against India A under pressure has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts backing the batter for another opportunity at the international level.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised McSweeney for his composure under pressure and backed him to make a return to Australia's Test setup. While some questioned the selectors' decision to overlook him, others highlighted his ability to perform in difficult situations and suggested that he could solve Australia's middle-order concerns.

However, a few fans also raised questions over whether one strong performance should be enough to warrant an immediate return to the Test squad, while others focused on his long-term potential and ability to contribute to Australia's middle order.

NATHAN MCSWEENEY WITH A MASTERCLASS!

Australia A were reeling at 87/5, and Nathan McSweeney stood up with a heroic HUNDRED under pressure against India A!

Under high pressure, absolute clutch.

Huge boost for Australian cricket! Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) October 6, 2026

Century for Nathan McSweeney

An innings spurred by a belly burning with desire to return to Test cricket, no doubt.

A 27 year old, back-to-back Sheffield Shield winning captain, coming off 4x Country centuries this winter, averaging 44.3 in the UK.

Fancy not trusting guys like him with the future of Australian cricket..

- Sam Tugwell (@samtugwell_15) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Australia is still looking for middle order batter and he can be solution

- Cricket Buzz (@Cricketbuzz56) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns This guy always scores in crunch situations..

- Navneet (@MSDian067) October 6, 2026

When I see Nathan McSweeney he reminds me a lot of Kane Williamson. A responsible, level headed and a clever cricketer.

He bats responsibly and has shown signs he can handle pressure.

He was thrown to the wolves by the captain and coach against Jasprit Bumrah in the BGT that too batting out of position as an opener.

If he is made the captain long term in tests and ODI no issues with that.

He is the sort of individual Australia desperately needs right now who will not play politics and have authority and power in the team.

- Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) October 6, 2026

Nathan McSweeney brings up a great hundred on a surface where the ball is coming on so slowly.

He absorbed pressure, manipulated the strike and punished anything loose. That composure and rotation is exactly what main Australian side lack at No. 4/5.

A brilliant hundred.⭐️ Saksham Dhaka (@SakSpeaksHQ) October 6, 2026

@cric_blog Good reminder to selectors

- (@Scobey__) October 6, 2026

Great to see Nathan McSweeney get a ton for AUS A. Probably should be in South Africa with the Test squad....

Runs are runs i guess. There's a place in the middle order for him / spot in the Ashes squad next yr if he's good enough #AUSA

- Jono Baruch (@JonoBaruch) October 6, 2026

Why is Nathan McSweeney not in the test squad?

- Lachy Mahoney (@lachymahoney22) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns I think he will play imp role in BGT next year

- Kaushik Shelar (@Kaushik_7140) October 6, 2026

In his first-class career, Nathan McSweeney has aggregated 4339 runs, including 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 38.06 in 69 matches.