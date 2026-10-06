Karnataka Gets 1,117 Additional Aeros For Electoral Roll Revision

An additional 1,117 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed in Karnataka, said Special Commissioner (Election) Shilpa Nag on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday regarding claims and objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bengaluru Urban District, she said that a total of 814 hearing centres have been established in the jurisdiction for the electoral roll revision process.

Streamlined Hearing Process

With the appointment of an additional 1,117 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, a total of 1,193 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers will be functioning. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prescribed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the notice hearing process to facilitate the public. If a notice has been issued during the SIR process due to Unmapped or Logical Discrepancies, or if verification of documents related to Form-6 and Form-7 is required, the EROs or BLOs will visit the concerned voter's residence, collect the required documents, verify them and upload the documents online. Therefore, such voters are not required to appear in person for the hearing. Further, in special cases, the hearing process will be conducted online as per the decision of the Electoral Registration Officers.

Revision Statistics and Pending Work

According to the press release, there are more than 56 lakh electors in the GBA jurisdiction, and more than 24 lakh notices have been generated. One hundred per cent of the notices have already been served, and necessary measures will be taken to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral roll for any reason. As of now, hearings in respect of 3,70,329 notices are pending. Micro-planning has been undertaken to complete the hearing process within the stipulated time, Shilpa Nag said.

Application Processing Status

A total of 5,42,893 applications relating to Forms 6, 7 and 8 have been received so far. Of these, 1,02,712 applications have been accepted, while 3,89,698 applications are pending. Necessary action will be taken in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission of India to dispose of the pending applications.

Focus on New Voter Enrolment

The Election Commission of India has directed that Form-6 be provided to persons who have completed 18 years of age and are eligible to register as first-time voters, as well as eligible persons whose names are not included in the electoral roll, so that they can be enrolled in the electoral roll. Accordingly, after completion of the SIR process, special campaigns and camps will be organised to facilitate the enrolment of all eligible persons in the electoral roll, she said, according to a press release.

Final Electoral Roll Publication

The final electoral roll after the SIR exercise in Karnataka will be published on October 27. (ANI)

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