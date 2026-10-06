CBI Raids CM Mann's Camp Office He Accuses BJP Of Misusing Agencies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at House Number 50 in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area, in connection with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Ghuman case.

CM Mann Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies

Raid Followed High Court Order

Bhagwant Mann said that the raid was conducted at his camp office in Chandigarh. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing institutions like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. Mann said that the BJP is "rattled" by the love being received from the people to his government in the state. "The BJP has started preparations for the Punjab elections... A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office... Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab... in order to defame the Punjab government and me... The BJP is rattled by the love being received from the people," he posted on X.

The action followed after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption allegations involving Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, claiming that the development had exposed the functioning of the Punjab CMO. The court also directed the central probe agency to submit its findings within two months. The order followed a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

BJP Leader Calls CM 'Beimaan Mann'

Earlier, on Monday, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu called Punjab Chief Minister "Beimaan Maan.”“It took five years for them to be completely exposed. Bhagwant Mann is not 'Mann Sa'ab' anymore. He will now be known as 'Beimaan Mann'. This had never happened before; this is happening in Punjab CMO for the first time,” Bittu said in a self-made video.

Bittu said the matter should not be viewed merely as allegations against the Chief Minister's OSD, but as an issue concerning the reputation of the Chief Minister's Office.“This is not about Bhagwant Mann's OSD. This is about the reputation of the CM house and office. I want to congratulate the lawyer who went to the High Court and presented 200 pages to the ED,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)