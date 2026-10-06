Jenks Trojan Swim Club At TYR Ragnarok In Joplin, Missouri With 10X20 Custom Canopy Splash Tents'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Splash Tents Provides High-Quality, Custom-Branded 10x20 Canopy Tents for Sports Teams, Swim Meets, and Outdoor Competitions, Combining Professional Design, Commercial-Grade Durability, and Affordable Pricing.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jenks Trojan Swim Club (JTSC) a competitive swimming program dedicated to developing young athletes, and Splash Tents, Inc., a nationwide manufacturer of custom-branded event canopy tents promotional exhibit tradeshow displays share a commitment to supporting youth athletics, teamwork, and community engagement surrounding swim competitions such as TYR Ragnarok in Joplin, Missouri.

Jenks Trojan Swim Club serves swimmers of varying ages and experience levels, focusing on swimming technique, confidence, discipline, teamwork, and a lifelong love of the sport.

JTSC creates a supportive environment where athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers work together to help young swimmers learn, compete, and succeed.







10x20 Custom logo splash tent client JTSC at a swim meet, Tulsa, OK

Choose 10x20 Custom Canopy Tents for Sports Teams and Swim Meets

Splash Tents' design team transforms team logos, school colors and mascots into professional branded displays. The company's product offerings also include custom table covers, printed back walls, promotional flags, banners, and complete event display package .

Splash Tents focuses on combining commercial-grade products, professional graphics, and affordable pricing, helping sports organizations create a recognizable team presence.

Review After Purchase

“ Splash Tents, Inc. provided a high-end customized 10x20 pop up tent that stood out at regional competitions and team meets,” said Jaclyn.

About SplashTents.com & SplashExhibits.com

SplashTents.com

SplashTents.com SplashExhibits.com

For 18 years Splash Tents has perfected the art of branding and visibility using high-quality affordable event gear that not only stands out but speaks to the crowd and lasts a lifetime.

Splash Tents, Inc.

214.432.4025

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IG: @splashtents @splashexhibits

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at