Tinuiti Unveils Bliss Point MCP Server, Pioneering Open Measurement Access for AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Tinuiti, a leading independent media agency, announced the launch of the Bliss Point Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, becoming one of the first agencies to open its proprietary measurement layer directly to AI agents. Powered by the Bliss Point Marketing Operating System-Tinuiti's proprietary intelligence engine that unifies audience, creative, media, and measurement-the new connection gives marketers governed access to clean, cross-channel media performance and measurement intelligence through compatible AI agents and enterprise AI environments.









Unlike traditional walled-garden platforms that restrict integration, the Bliss Point MCP Server is built for total interoperability-collaborating directly with a marketer's chosen AI applications, external tech partners, and existing enterprise infrastructure.

The Bliss Point MCP Server makes core Bliss Point resources-clean, normalized media data, measurement signals, and select third-party data-available through compatible versions of ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and clients' own agents or business intelligence environments, subject to client permissions and configuration. Rather than asking an agent to reconcile fragmented platform reports, the Bliss Point MCP Server gives it a single, already-taxonomized view of performance to reason over.

"We believe two things fundamentally. One, an AI agent is only as smart as the context, data, and guardrails powering it, and two, clients should be able to choose how they use their own data-not have that choice made for them by whichever system happens to hold it. That's what Bliss Point MCP means in practice: a client's own clean, governed data, working inside whatever agent or LLM they choose. For clients, that means faster, more confident decisions built on a foundation they actually trust. As an independent agency, we can move fast and work with the technology our clients choose,” said Abbey Klaassen, Chief Executive Officer, Tinuiti.

Built on the open Model Context Protocol standard, the new connection allows brands to query approved Bliss Point data and build customized workflows, giving a brand's preferred agents and tools access to the most powerful datasets and context. By taking on the heavy lifting of extracting, organizing, and unifying fragmented channel data in one place, Tinuiti's Bliss Point MCP Server gives a brand's AI tools immediate access to decision-grade intelligence, empowering teams to focus on strategic execution from day one.

Tinuiti's pioneering agency MCP Server comes as platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok and Amazon have each introduced MCP connections that give marketers and developers agent-based access to their respective platforms. By connecting its proprietary measurement intelligence to AI agents through an MCP, Tinuiti gives clients an independent intelligence layer across channels, bringing together normalized media data, measurement signals, modeling outputs, and approved third-party data in a consistent, governed format.

With the Bliss Point MCP Server, marketers can:



Connect media and business data. Bring approved media intelligence into a brand's AI or business intelligence environment and combine it with sales, inventory, or CRM data for cross-functional analysis.

Get answers on demand. Ask how yesterday's performance compared with plan and receive an answer based on clean, taxonomized data, without waiting for a scheduled report or response.

Move faster during peak periods. Review pacing and prior-day results during high-volume periods, including the holiday shopping season, using the same governed data foundation available to the broader team. Build governed workflows. Develop agents and skills, including weekly performance narratives or anomaly alerts, with Bliss Point as the underlying intelligence layer.

Market interest in an open measurement layer is already translating into active adoption among major brands. Leading advertisers within Tinuiti's client roster, like e.l.f., are implementing the Bliss Point MCP Server to connect their enterprise LLMs and custom AI agents directly to the agency's decision-grade data. By moving early, these brands are establishing unified AI governance models that integrate cross-channel media performance straight into their internal business intelligence stacks-setting the operational standard for how modern marketing organizations will leverage AI agents moving forward.

“e.l.f.'s ethos commits us to connecting communities and actively listening to the signals they give. An integrated platform like Tinuiti's MCP-for which we were eager to be alpha testers-should allow us to see the big picture across our media and business data with collective analysis through a governed workflow. We are always looking for new pathways to meet our community where they are,” said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Brands.

Tinuiti built the Bliss Point MCP Server under its Agentic Deference principles, which call for approved data access, clearly defined business objectives, human accountability and governance appropriate to each use case. Building directly on this MCP foundation, Tinuiti is rolling out next-generation Dashboarding and Data Analysis Agents, designed to provide on-demand, customized answers through Bliss Point.

To learn more about Tinuiti's Bliss Point MCP Server, users can reach out directly here.

The launch follows rapid enterprise growth for Tinuiti, driven by a 66% increase in average deal size over two years and major Agency of Record wins including: Carter's, Inc, Full-Funnel Agency of Record; Wolverine World Wide, Inc (Merrell, Saucony, Chaco, Wolverine, and Cat Footwear), Media Agency of Record; Serta Simmons Beddin, Digital Agency of Record; and Allies of Ski, Media Agency of Record.

Tinuiti has also made significant investments in senior leadership throughout 2026 to support its continued growth. Abbey Klaasse joined Tinuiti as CEO in June, with Bryan Wiener appointed Chairman of the Board. Most recently, Tinuiti welcomed Wes Harris as Global Chief Operating Officer, formalizing the COO role on its executive leadership team to connect client delivery, product, technology, and AI around the agency's biggest growth opportunities.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is a media agency that not only builds brands, but architects business outcomes, creating immediate and lasting growth for clients. At the center is Tinuiti's Bliss Point Marketing Operating System-the ultimate brand and performance unifier-which fuels decisions across Audience, Creative, Media and Measurement. This approach allows Tinuiti to treat each client's business like its own-making smarter decisions, faster, and with greater accountability. With over $4.5 billion in media under management and 1,200 employees across the U.S., Mexico and EMEA, Tinuiti delivers measurable impact for leading brands. For more information, users can visit.

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Tinuiti Unveils Bliss Point MCP Server, Pioneering Open Measurement Access for AI Agents

CONTACT: Victoria Woodside Tinuiti... +1 (412) 240-6043