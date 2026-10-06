Salmar Q3 2026 Trading Update
|Q3 2026
|Farming Central Norway
|51.4
|Farming Northern Norway
|48.5
|SalMar Ocean
|0
|Icelandic Salmon
|5.2
|Totalt
|105.1
All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.
Harvest volumes in Central Norway were affected towards the end of the quarter by harvesting due to ISA and fish welfare considerations, which impacted cost development during the period.
The full Q3 2026 report will be released on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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