Alphasense's New Channel Check Intelligence Enables Investors To Spot Market-Moving Signals Ahead Of Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability continuously monitors AlphaSense's market-leading Channel Check transcript library and synthesizes what the channel is saying about a company in an investor's coverage universe - every claim traceable to the expert who said it - replacing hours of manual transcript reading with a rapid top-down view

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Launch: AlphaSense is introducing Channel Check Intelligence, turning the market's most expansive channel check library into a synthesized read on every covered name. Channel Check Intelligence pairs every claim with the business performance metrics behind it, traceable to the expert who said it. Instead of reading transcripts one by one, public-markets investors get a trusted, auditable read across 750+ tickers and on every company they cover ahead of earnings.

Capability: With Channel Check Intelligence, investors get a verdict-first channel read on any covered company at a glance, source-tagged by expert type and date, with a direct link through to the full transcript behind every claim. Reads refresh daily and include KPI aggregates presented as means, medians and ranges, and signals surface changed reads, contrarian calls, and inflections between earnings cycles.

Why It Matters: Identifying signals about a company's demand, pricing power, customer behavior, and competitive positioning has always meant reading transcripts one by one. Channel Check Intelligence collapses that extraction cost and effort. As the channel moves, the read updates daily, so investors spot a shift before it reaches public disclosures.



NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced Channel Check Intelligence, a new, first-of-its-kind analytical dashboard powered by the AlphaSense Channel Check library. The workflow monitors and synthesizes new signals from channels, with business operators giving public-markets investors a continuous, trusted, and auditable read on every company they cover.

Investment teams differentiate themselves in two ways. First, the quality and volume of information they can access. Second, how well and how quickly they translate that information into actionable insight. That is exactly where a trusted, auditable channel read matters most: investors want synthesis they can verify and defend.

"Channel Check Intelligence is the difference between accessing a research library and putting it to work every day with trusted, decision-grade AI. Channel checks are one of the best sources of edge in the market, but for most investors, that has meant hours of reading transcripts one by one to tease out critical signals before they show up in earnings," said Ryan Brier, SVP, AlphaSense Expert Insights. "Channel Check Intelligence changes that by turning expert conversations on a company into a single, verdict-first read in under a minute. This gives buyside investors a significant, real-time pulse during high-stakes decisions, helping them uncover risks, identify emerging upside opportunities, and understand changing market dynamics."

Key Capabilities



Verdict-first channel read: A synthesized view of what the channel is saying about a company, quarter-over-quarter, delivered instantly. Each read opens with the takeaway, then lets investors drill into the quantitative and qualitative evidence behind it.

End-to-end auditability: Every finding is source-tagged by expert type and date, with a direct link through to the full source transcript. This is what enables an investor to act on a read, or defend it to a client or committee.

Analytical depth: Each company's auditable summary breaks down into demand, supply, pricing, and competition, and traces any claim to the expert's citation.

Monitoring and signals: Reads refresh daily and signals surface changed reads, contrarian calls, and inflections between earnings cycles - offering continuous coverage versus quarterly manual reviews. Full library at launch: Channel Check Intelligence is layered over the AlphaSense Channel Check library from the start, with 750+ tickers covered to date and continuously growing.



“At Panoramic Hills Capital, we're always looking for ways to more efficiently synthesize a large volume of channel-check information and identify changes in expert views over time,” said Wanyi Yang, Co-Founder, Panoramic Hills Capital.“What excites me about AlphaSense Channel Checks is the potential to organize expert perspectives systematically and track how those views evolve. As the product becomes more customizable around the specific questions our analysts care about, I think it could become a very useful part of our research workflow.”

Channel Checks as a Monitored Universe

Channel check research gauges a company's performance by gathering on-the-ground, third-party information from the company's suppliers, distributors, and customers before this information shows up in public disclosures or official financials. Channel checks were once a luxury input only the largest funds could afford to commission, consisting of teams of analysts calling experts manually to catch inflection points before they show up in earnings. AlphaSense brought that same capability to the broader market, and Channel Check Intelligence is what turns it into an always-on view of an investor's entire coverage universe.

Channel Check Intelligence is layered over the industry's deepest channel check library: thousands of live expert conversations conducted every month across more than 100 industries, drawing on a consistent set of questions call after call, so a shift in tone or trajectory reads as a comparable signal rather than a one-off anecdote.

The library is already core to how 80% of the top hedge funds conduct research in AlphaSense, but until now, access to the library was just the starting point. Channel Check Intelligence synthesizes the interviews into a traceable read on every covered name and keeps it current as the channel moves, so the research investors already pay for works for them continuously, not only at quarter-end. Every claim traces back to the expert who said it, giving investors a read they can act on and defend.

Channel Check Intelligence complements SuperAnalyst, AlphaSense's always-on AI execution layer for decision-grade intelligence, which extends the platform's intelligence into workflow execution across every research vertical. Where SuperAnalyst automates the path from research to output, Channel Check Intelligence supplies a continuously monitored, source-traceable read on the primary research behind those decisions, putting the same evidence-backed standard to work across every workflow where decisions are made.

To learn more about AlphaSense Channel Check Intelligence, visit here.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

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