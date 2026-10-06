Alphasense Adds Over 10,000 Investment Banking Users As An Additional 6 Of The World's 10 Largest Investment Banks Choose Alphasense As Their Deal Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 100 investment banks now use AlphaSense AI agents to automate core banking workflows like client meeting preparation, pitch deck generation, and Excel modeling

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the financial and business world, today announced an additional 6 of the world's 10 largest investment banks selected AlphaSense as their AI platform in Q3. The company now serves 18 of the world's 20 leading investment banks, among over 100 investment banks and 8,000 enterprise customers across every segment of the financial and business world.

Investment banking is one of AlphaSense's fastest-growing segments, with over 10,000 new investment banking users added in Q3, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the segment growing 75% year-over-year. Over 100 investment banks rely on the AlphaSense platform as their deal teams leverage AI built for the speed, complexity, and high stakes of live transactions.

Across the platform, work has shifted to automation from retrieval. AI agents now perform 99% of research activity, outnumbering human actions on the platform at approximately 2 billion vs. 20 million annualized, with scheduled agents accounting for 19% of the total. Token consumption reached an annualized run rate of 54 trillion, up 5x from early 2026.

“The world's largest investment banks deploying AlphaSense across their organizations reflects a fundamental shift in how complex transactions are executed across the market,” said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense.“Agentic AI has become critical infrastructure for deal teams, giving bankers the speed, intelligence, and confidence to execute at the highest level. Leveraging our vast library of private company expert interviews gives senior bankers proprietary industry intelligence to help them offer enhanced insights and win deal mandates.”

Bankers use AlphaSense to complete work leveraging research from 1,500+ providers and more than 300,000 expert interview transcripts covering over 24,000 of the most important private companies and over 7,000 public enterprises. Work that once took days can now be completed in under an hour, producing decision-ready pitch decks, financial models, and comparison tables backed by cited, verifiable, real-time intelligence. Users have already generated more than 1 million slides across 100,000+ decks, as AI has become core to investment banking workflows.

In a recent beta deployment, a current user at one of the world's top two investment banks used AlphaSense's always-on agent, SuperAnalyst, to build an Excel workbook analyzing Anthropic's gross-margin profile, one of the market's most active and debated questions. The user said SuperAnalyst delivered“deeper, more unique analysis than what any reasonable [human] analyst would likely do on their own,” completing in minutes work that would traditionally require days of manual research and modeling.

Investment banks are adopting AlphaSense to transform four critical parts of the deal process:



Automate meeting preparation and pitch deck generation. AlphaSense agents source, synthesize and turn research into client-ready materials, pulling from proprietary intelligence to create mandate-winning pitches, without teams spending nights and weekends assembling inputs across fragmented sources.

Increase capacity without adding manual work. Senior bankers can win more mandates, while analysts spend less time collecting information and formatting materials – and more time applying judgment to produce higher quality work, and covering many more opportunities.

Make every recommendation defensible. Findings are traceable to the underlying filing, expert transcript, research report, or other source, helping teams prepare client-ready materials with trust and confidence. Put institutional knowledge to work. A firm's prior pitch and diligence materials and other work products can be leveraged alongside external market intelligence, knowledge compounds across transactions rather than starting from scratch each time.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents – including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit.

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