Capital Project Organizations Are Discovering The Limits Of Homegrown Information Systems At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Across continents and industries, organizations reach the same conclusion: in-house systems that work at one scale stop working at the next.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pattern is repeating across capital construction. Organizations that once built their own information and document systems - spanning different continents, industries, and delivery models - are reaching the same conclusion: the homegrown approach that fit the business at one scale becomes a constraint at the next. A review of published InEight customer stories shows the same story told in multiple different contexts.

The issue is not whether an in-house system once worked. It is whether that system can still support workflows around document control, project information management, billing, integrations, external collaboration, and enterprise reporting at scale.

Homegrown Information Systems Hit Their Limit at Capital Project Scale

A Belgian engineering consultancy found that, as its projects grew more technical, an in-house solution that was part of a larger corporate system could no longer handle the increased document load, and communication fragmented across project teams. A Japanese EPC firm faced a time-consuming customization process and high operating costs from maintaining an in-house development team for its privately hosted electronic document management system and turned to purpose-built project controls software to establish a single source of truth across its global projects.

The same limits surface as organizations scale. One contractor relied on manual scanning, spreadsheets, and email attachments, which led to delays, bottlenecks, and version control issues across projects. At another large general contractor, each division had developed its own approaches to project management and document control, producing a network of crowded, competing solutions.

Disconnected Systems Create Risk Beyond Document Control

The failure mode isn't limited to documents - it shows up in other commercial workflows, too. A Canadian pipeline contractor started by managing billing in spreadsheets, but as it scaled, the approach lacked the control, flexibility, and integrations the business needed, and inconsistencies slowed reconciliation while adding administrative overhead.

The throughline is that homegrown systems can quietly trap the organizations that build them, consuming engineering and IT capacity that should support the business rather than support the software. That reframes the build-versus-buy decision as a long-term question of organizational capacity, not a short-term question of cost.

Build vs. Buy Is an Organizational Capacity Decision, Not a Cost Decision

"Every one of these organizations built their internal solution for the right reasons. It fit the business at the time and felt like the responsible choice,” said Jake Macholtz, CEO of InEight.“What none of them anticipated was that the very thing giving them control would, at scale, become the thing constraining them. The maintenance cost, the customization burden, the inability to bring external partners into the workflow - those costs are invisible until they aren't."

As more capital project teams weigh replacing legacy systems with purpose-built project controls software, the lesson from these stories is consistent: the real cost of homegrown isn't the build - it's the years spent maintaining it instead of the business.

The customer stories referenced here are published at ineight.com.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight's solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

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