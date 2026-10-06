What Happens When You Keep Doing What You Love, Even When The World Says You Can't, Crash Country Debuts October 20 On AMI-Tv, AMI+ And Youtube

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the world says stop, Bob MacDonald hits the gas. AMI, in partnership with Tell Tale Productions, puts the pedal down on the docuseries(8x30), debuting Tuesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, AMI+ and AMI's YouTube channel.

Out in Nova Scotia's back roads and fairgrounds, a homegrown sport thrives on noise, nerve and stubborn pride: Demolition derby.

In Crash Country, viewers follow Bob MacDonald, who is legally blind, a derby driver and local legend who's been defying expectations for over two decades.

Bob can't drive on public roads anymore, but when he climbs into one of his derby cars, he's unstoppable. Guided by sound, instinct, and the trust of his crew, he tears across the muddy pits of Nova Scotia's derby circuit, not just to participate, but to win.

Each episode of Crash Country follows Bob and his small but fierce team-who call themselves Blindmen Racing-as they chase another summer season of derbies, rivalries and redemption. Between rebuilding wrecks, the series reveals how accessibility, community and stubborn determination collide in one of the roughest sports around.

Watch the teaser trailer now!

Along for the ride are Darryl“Blindman” Arsenault, Bob's longtime derby partner and right-hand man; Laureen MacDonald, Bob's wife and team organizer; Justin, Bob's son; and grandson Daylon, Bob's biggest fan.

This is a story about what happens when you keep doing what you love, even when the world says you can't.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Crash Country utilizes Integrated Described Video (IDV) to make them accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted. For those who are Deaf or hard of hearing, episode versions with American Sign Language (ASL) will be available exclusively on AMI+.

“ Crash Country isn't just about smashing cars,” says Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI.“It's a high-energy story about heart, community and stubborn determination. We know the audience will fall in love with Bob, his family and his crew.”

About Bob MacDonald

Diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa in 1998, an inherited eye condition that causes progressive vision loss, Bob has spent more than 25 years defying the odds. Losing his driver's license was one of the hardest moments of his life, but it didn't end his passion for racing.

In 2001, Blindmen Racing was born. Since then, Bob has become a regular on the demolition derby circuit. Fans recognize the black and white car with the No. 13, always putting on a show and often finishing near the top.

Outside of racing, Bob has graduated college, biked across Canada to raise funds for the CNIB, and continues to manage local H&R Block offices.

Having now completed over 100 derbies, Bob has another goal on his bucket list: the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame. But with costs rising, cars growing scarce, and his eyesight fading, every race carries higher stakes than the last.

Crash Country airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes anytime, for free, on AMI+ and AMI's YouTube channel.

The Executive Producer of Crash Country is Edward Peill; the Producer is Erin Oakes; the Field Producer is Greg Jackson; Writers and Directors are Rachel Bowers, Megan Wennberg and Jennifer Adcock. For AMI, Em Williams is the Integrated Described Video Consultant; Jennifer Johnson is the Supervising Producer; Karen Magee is the Content Development Specialist.

About Tell Tale Productions

Tell Tale Productions is an award-winning Canadian producer of documentaries and non-scripted series. With more than 350 hours of programming, Tell Tale's productions have reached audiences in over 100 countries. Credits include The Curse of Oak Island, Great White North, Spirit Talker, The Big Downsize, Santa Quest and Growing Sense for broadcast partners including AMI, APTN, CBC, Discovery, History, Super Channel and VisionTV.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services - AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French - and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc.,..., 647-417-0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at