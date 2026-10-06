Dayforce Appoints Jake Varghese As Chief Product And Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jake brings more than 20 years of experience to advance product, technology, and AI innovation

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the appointment of Jake Varghese as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Jake will lead Dayforce's global product and technology strategy and innovation.

He brings more than 20 years of deep technical experience building and leading enterprise software businesses across product, engineering, operations, and go-to-market. Before this role, Jake was Senior Vice President, Product and Technology at Dayforce, leading Application Engineering and helping advance the development and delivery of Dayforce's global HCM platform. Prior to Dayforce, he held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, ServiceNow, Tanium, and ConnectWise, as well as serving as co-founder and Chief Product and Technology Officer of Optio3.

“Since joining Dayforce, Jake has made a meaningful impact by strengthening operational discipline, improving alignment, and helping our teams deliver with even greater speed and quality,” said David Ossip, Founder and CEO of Dayforce, Inc.“As AI transforms what's possible in HCM, we have an opportunity to extend our product leadership and advance Dayforce with an agentic platform that helps our customers move faster and navigate complexity with confidence. Jake is the right leader to further this vision and momentum, while continuing to deliver the reliability and compliance our customers depend on.”

“Building innovative technology that scales across organizations and reduces complexity has been a focus throughout my career,” said Jake Varghese, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc.“The opportunity ahead is to bring AI more deeply into how we build and innovate and into how our customers solve their most complex workforce challenges. I look forward to leading our product and technology teams as we strengthen the core, move with greater speed, innovate with purpose, and deliver the trusted solutions our customers need.”

Dayforce helps organizations around the world realize measurable value through a single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics.

Jake will report to David Ossip, Founder and CEO of Dayforce. He is based in Seattle, WA. Jake holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer engineering, as well as an MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are achieving simplicity at scale that creates compounding, quantifiable value for their people and business. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

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