Alphasense Launches Next-Generation AI Agent Superanalyst To Power High-Value Financial And Strategic Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SuperAnalyst operates 24/7, planning, executing, monitoring, and updating complex workflows using AlphaSense intelligence, customer context, and purpose-built AI infrastructure

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Launch: SuperAnalyst, an always-on, autonomous AI agent that executes high-value financial and strategic workflows, performs multi-step work leveraging AlphaSense's premium library of financial and business intelligence.

Capability: Starting with an objective rather than a single question, SuperAnalyst can research, analyze, reconcile evidence, perform calculations, write and run code, create decision-ready work products, and continue monitoring the assumptions behind the work as conditions change.

Why It Matters: AI has made answers easier to generate, but high-stakes financial and strategic work truly advances with automated end-to-end workflows. SuperAnalyst combines trusted intelligence, persistent context, purpose-built tools, and auditable evidence so professionals can delegate complex work to AI with greater confidence. Its decision-grade architecture also reduces unnecessary retrieval, model calls, and compute required to complete that work.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced its always-on AI agent, SuperAnalyst, is evolving decision-grade AI from answering questions to continuously executing complex workflows using real-time data on behalf of users.

Built for financial and corporate professionals making high-stakes decisions, SuperAnalyst enables users to delegate an objective, not manage a sequence of prompts and tools. The agent plans the work, finds and reconciles the relevant evidence, performs analysis and calculations, writes and runs code, and produces decision-ready outputs-including investment memos, financial models, comparison tables, monitoring dashboards, and board presentations that refresh on their own.

Unlike static AI outputs and deliverables, SuperAnalyst keeps working after the initial analysis is complete. It can monitor the assumptions underpinning an investment thesis, portfolio, transaction, or strategic decision; identify material changes in the market; and update the work product with new information-without requiring a new prompt.

"What stands out about SuperAnalyst is its consistent data sourcing and hierarchy. When I ran valuation analysis on companies I cover, it created a consistent, organized model from AlphaSense's Canalyst data and company filings, much like the reasoning a human analyst would follow, enriched with comprehensive qualitative commentary around it. That cohesion saves me significant time and effort,” said Tiago Rodrigues, Investment Director, Aberdeen Investments Limited.

“As a finance professional, I need to trust my firm's own conclusions across a variety of steps within the investment process, and with SuperAnalyst, I can balance my analysts' work against AlphaSense's market intelligence and know within minutes where I want to spend more time,” said Ian Lieberman, Partner & Director of Research at Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP.“It's not replacing analysts' work, rather it allows me to cover more ground faster and with more confidence. SuperAnalyst allows me to assess our work cleanly and efficiently, narrow the risk aperture, and clarify next steps in our decision-making.”

The intelligence architecture behind high-stakes decisions

AlphaSense is the trusted intelligence system used by organizations including Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Pfizer to research rapidly changing markets with speed, security, and accuracy. The platform brings together financial data, company filings, earnings calls, broker research, Channel Checks, customer-permissioned internal content, and 300,000 proprietary expert interviews in its Expert Transcript Library.

SuperAnalyst brings that intelligence together with purpose-built agent capabilities to execute financial services and corporate workflows such as portfolio monitoring, M&A diligence, market assessment, and competitive intelligence.

"The primary determinants of AI workflow success are the quality of the data the agents can leverage and the capability of the tools they can use," said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense. "The world's largest companies rely on AlphaSense to inform their most consequential decisions-from investments to acquisitions to entering new markets. With SuperAnalyst, they can execute the workflows behind those decisions deeply and broadly at superhuman speed, grounded in trusted intelligence."

Workflow success depends on more than the model. Unlike general-purpose AI that sources content through external connectors, SuperAnalyst is built on a complete intelligence system:

Context Graph: Context Graph converts unstructured content into structured, verified knowledge, with every data point tied to its source evidence. It combines that knowledge with the tools, skills, permissions, and memory each workflow requires, giving SuperAnalyst the full context to reason over the right information inside a customer's own environment. Because it is built on proprietary content and enterprise-grade permissions, the Context Graph is a durable layer of the platform that supports decision-grade AI at scale.

SuperAnalyst Skills: Skills are reusable, role-specific workflows that SuperAnalyst executes on a user's behalf. AlphaSense offers a pre-built library developed by former practitioners, with workflows including Buyer Universe Development, Earnings Preview, Forecasting, and Competitive Mapping. Organizations can also create custom Skills in natural language, encode a workflow after it has been run, or use the Skill builder. By embedding a firm's methodology, templates, and house style, Skills turn institutional expertise into repeatable workflows that operate on live data. As market conditions change, outputs-from dashboards to Excel models-can update automatically.

At its annual AlphaSummit conference, the company also previewed its vision for advancing trusted intelligence for the enterprise with SuperAnalyst Apps – living, shareable applications created with natural language and powered by AlphaSense's intelligence. Users will simply describe the app they need, SuperAnalyst will build and run it, and AlphaSense continually supplies the app with the intelligence, execution, and governance to run with live, up to date information. SuperAnalyst Apps will give users the ability to build the software they need without hiring a development team, operating an AI stack, or compromising the quality and governance of their data.

To get started with AlphaSense SuperAnalyst, visit here.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit .

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