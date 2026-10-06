Overland AI Grows APFIT Contract To $25M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded production contract extends Overland AI's reach beyond the Marine Corps to U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Army.

SEATTLE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI®, the first ground autonomy company to prime a production contract for the U.S. military, has been awarded an additional $4.5 million through the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW (R&E)), extending the company's original prime production award to U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the U.S. Army.

The $4.5 million in funding will support the U.S. Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, focusing on producing and fielding autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) that reinforce the Ranger's global mission. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the world's premier direct action raid force, providing a range of capabilities found in no other special operations or conventional force.









“We are proud to provide the Rangers with a ground autonomy platform built to help them go further, move faster, and fight harder on the nation's behalf,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI.

This milestone was achieved through a modification to Overland AI's $20 million Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) contract, in close partnership with Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense (PM GBAD), U.S. Marine Corps.

The rapid $4.5 million modification to the company's original contract reinforces the technology's production readiness. Overland AI's fully integrated AGVs do not require constant teleoperation or remote control. They have proven capable of supporting a wide range of payloads and mission sets, and they are ready for deployment alongside warfighters at scale.

The expanded contract quickly builds on Overland AI's original APFIT award to produce AGVs in support of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS). This vote of confidence in Overland AI's battlefield-ready systems reflects how widely applicable this capability is across the forces.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is filling a capability gap with off-road autonomy that takes on the critical tasks that put humans at greatest risk. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

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