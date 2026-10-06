SUCCESS® Turns Up The Volume On Reinvention With Its First Music Issue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wyclef Jean leads an issue about ownership, AI and what the music business can teach anyone trying to stay relevant when the rules change

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The music business got to the future before the rest of us.

Long before AI began rewriting nearly every profession, musicians were already learning what happens when technology upends an industry. File sharing dismantled distribution. Streaming changed the economics. Algorithms changed discovery. Social media changed who controlled the audience. Through every disruption, artists had to figure out how to adapt without giving away the thing that made their work valuable in the first place.

That makes music a natural subject for SUCCESS®.

The November/December 2026 Music issue, available today, looks at the business behind the music and the people who have learned how to reinvent themselves without losing themselves. Three-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean leads the issue.

At 57, Jean isn't interested in protecting the career he already built. Instead, he's working on the future. He serves as chief music officer of OpenWav, a direct-to-fan platform designed to give artists greater ownership of their work and audience relationships, and has worked with Google DeepMind's Music AI Sandbox to explore generative AI as a creative tool.

That puts Jean squarely inside one of the biggest questions facing creative work. A global CISAC study projects generative AI could put 24% of music creators' revenues at risk by 2028.

Jean doesn't hide from technology. It's inescapable, so artists must lean in to originality.

"At the end of the day, art will cut through all," he says. "Art that comes from the soul."

The rest of the issue takes that idea beyond music. Debbie Gibson talks about the freedom of the second act. Aloe Blacc has taken his entrepreneurial instincts from music into biotech and cancer research. Dre London, who helped build Post Malone's career, is turning influence into ownership through Don Londrés tequila. And singer-songwriter Clinton Kane left Columbia Records to bet on independence.

Different careers. Same problem: The old playbook stops working. Now what?

For nearly 130 years, SUCCESS has covered the people figuring out that answer. The tools have changed. The question hasn't.

How to Access

The November/December 2026 Music issue of SUCCESS® is available at major newsstands, digital platforms and bookstores nationwide.

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

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About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS CoachingTM, SUCCESS® Events and JimRohn.com, blending media, education and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations to thrive in today's innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com.

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