Karbon Promotes Stuart Totman To Chief Technology Officer To Advance AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former VP of Engineering will lead Karbon's technology strategy as the company expands Kai and its AI capabilities for accounting firms

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon, the global leader in AI-powered accounting practice management software, today announced the appointment of Stuart Totman as Chief Technology Officer. Totman, who has served as Karbon's Vice President of Engineering since April 2024, steps into the role after leading the development efforts behind the company's expanding AI capabilities, including the June 2026 launch of Kai, an AI coworker built directly into the Karbon platform. His appointment comes as Karbon continues to rapidly expand its AI platform for accounting firms worldwide.

In his expanded role, Totman will lead Karbon's global engineering organization and technology strategy, with a focus on expanding Kai's AI capabilities, automating routine workflows, and helping accounting firms deliver more advisory value to clients. He will work closely with Karbon's product and leadership teams to ensure the platform continues to deliver practical AI capabilities that help accountants work more efficiently and provide greater value to their clients.

"Stuart has played an important role in building the technology behind Karbon's AI capabilities, and his promotion reflects where we're headed as a company," said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. "Our focus is on helping accounting firms put AI to work in practical ways, giving practitioners more time for the strategic guidance and client relationships that drive their businesses forward. Stuart understands both the technology and the needs of our customers, and I'm excited to have him leading that work."

Totman's elevation to CTO comes as Karbon's AI capabilities enter a new phase of growth. With the launch of Kai in June 2026 and an expanding roster of agentic capabilities designed to handle everything from client onboarding to service delivery, Karbon is building a future where the intelligence layer of a firm operates seamlessly inside the tools practitioners already use. Customers have reported saving 19.9 hours per week per employee-time that can be reinvested in advisory work, client relationships, and growth.

The investment comes as Karbon's recent research found that more than 80% of business owners believe their accountant becomes more valuable when time saved through AI is reinvested into strategic conversations. More than half (54%) would also pay more for new AI-enabled services.

"Accounting firms need AI that works within their existing workflows and understands the context of their business," said Totman. "What excites me about Karbon is that we're building AI into the very fabric of how firms work. I want to make sure that every practitioner who relies on Karbon feels that every single day, and I'm very proud to have the opportunity to help make that a reality."

Totman brings more than two decades of engineering and technology leadership to the role. Prior to joining Karbon, he spent eight years at Campaign Monitor, where he rose to Vice President of Engineering and led the teams responsible for one of Australia's most recognized email marketing platforms. Before that, Totman spent more than a decade at Commonwealth Bank, where he held roles across software development and digital delivery, contributing to some of the bank's largest technology programs.

The appointment follows a period of significant investment in Karbon's technology and leadership teams, as the company continues to scale its AI platform globally and deepen its #1 ranking on G2 among accounting practice management software.

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About Karbon

Karbon, a global leader in AI-powered practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 19.9 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 40 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom and the Philippines. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark and Five Elms.

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Media Contact: Jack McHugh...