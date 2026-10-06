Introduce Ryotei KAI To Overseas Vips: A Retreat In 'Kyoto By The Sea'

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FAM stay registration is now open for luxury travel agencies. Featuring 15 rooms, private onsen, and inclusive drinks.

KYOTANGO, KYOTO, JAPAN, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kashoen Group (Headquarters: Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture; operated by Owl Corporation) manages a collection of distinctive ryokans and hotels centered around Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen in "Kyoto by the Sea"-a peaceful coastal retreat located just 2.5 hours by car from Kyoto and Osaka.

We are pleased to announce the opening of FAM (Familiarization) stay registrations at Ryotei KAI, our exclusive 15-room adults-only ryokan, tailored specifically for travel agencies and operators serving foreign affluent/VIP clients, bespoke itineraries, and corporate executive trips. Located beyond the Golden Route, Ryotei KAI offers guest room hot spring baths and an all-inclusive beverage service. In addition, we are highlighting our autumn-exclusive Kaiseki dining experience, featuring Matsutake mushrooms and Kuroge Wagyu beef, perfectly paired with local Tango sake.



■Key Values of Incorporating Ryotei KAI into Overseas VIP Itineraries

What affluent international travelers seek in Japan is evolving beyond standard sightseeing in Tokyo and Kyoto. They look for "Authentic Japan," "Serene Moments Away from Crowds," and "Truly Private Spaces." Ryotei KAI aims to be the property that travel agencies can confidently recommend to satisfy these sophisticated demands.

1. Only 15 Rooms: An Atmosphere of Tranquility and Ultimate Privacy

Designed with the motif of a boat setting sail into the ocean, Ryotei KAI is an intimate 15-room ryokan. The property maintains a calm, quiet atmosphere, allowing guests to relax without crowded public spaces. Ideal for small families, couples, honeymoons, or confidential VIP stays, it is a refined sanctuary for guests who prioritize privacy and quiet luxury.

2. Private Onsen View Baths in 11 Rooms: A Comfortable Onsen Experience for International Guests

11 out of 15 rooms feature private open-air or view baths fed by Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen, accessible 24 hours a day. This offers a seamless way to experience Japanese hot spring culture for guests who are uncomfortable with communal bathing, those with tattoos, or those with cultural or religious preferences regarding modesty. It serves as an ideal solution for guests who want to stay at an onsen ryokan but prefer not to use public baths.

3. An Infinity Open-Air Bath Overlooking One of Kansai's Most Spectacular Sunsets

Situated on a hill overlooking the majestic Sea of Japan, our infinity-style open-air onsen bath seamlessly blends with the ocean horizon. Guests can enjoy sweeping views of sunsets selected as one of Japan's Top 100 Sunsets. The evening view upon arrival serves as a standout highlight on any travel itinerary.

4. Drink-Inclusive Dining: Transparent Pricing with No On-Site Extra Charges

Dinner at Ryotei KAI operates on an all-inclusive beverage concept, allowing guests to freely enjoy local sake, shochu, whiskey, and other drinks during their meal. Because beverages are included in the room rate, agencies can present clear, all-inclusive pricing in advance. This eliminates misunderstandings or extra charges at checkout-one of the most common friction points in VIP hospitality. Free-flow local sake, whiskey, and popsicles are also available at the post-bath lounge, ensuring a seamless, worry-free luxury experience.

5. "A Destination Ryotei": Savoring Matsutake, Kuroge Wagyu, and Seasonal Seafood

Our chefs meticulously prepare seasonal seafood harvested from the Sea of Japan. The autumn "Tsuki Kaiseki" menu highlights icons of Japanese fall-Matsutake mushrooms and Kuroge Wagyu beef-paired with fresh local catches from Tango. Embracing the philosophy of "invigorating travelers through cuisine and sending them warmly on their journey," we offer a memorable culinary experience as a true destination dining ryokan.

6. Just 2.5 Hours from Kyoto & Osaka: Add "Another Kyoto" to the Itinerary

Located approximately 2.5 hours by car from Kyoto and Osaka (or 5 minutes by free shuttle from Kyoto Tango Railway Yuhi-ga-ura Kitsu-Onsen Station, reservation required). Agencies can easily offer clients a peaceful, coastal extension after exploring Kyoto City. It serves as an appealing new proposal for repeat travelers familiar with the Golden Route or clients who say, "I've already been to Kyoto."

7. Flexible Combination Stay Options Across 6 Kashoen Group Properties

Kashoen Group operates six distinct properties centered around Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen. Depending on group size, budget, or duration of stay, we can offer flexible arrangements, such as multi-night itineraries combining different group properties or splitting larger delegation groups across nearby facilities.

■Announcement: FAM Stay (Familiarization Trip) for Travel Agencies

We believe the true value of Ryotei KAI cannot be fully captured through brochures or photos alone. The ocean view at sunset, a relaxing drink after an onsen bath, the harmony between our monthly Kaiseki menu and local sake, and the attentive yet respectful service of our staff-we invite you to experience it firsthand before recommending it to your valuable clients.

During the FAM stay, in addition to a property tour, we will discuss our capabilities regarding transfers, dietary requirements/allergies, buyouts/group inquiries, and agency partnership terms. Following your visit, we are happy to assist in creating customized sample itineraries tailored to your clientele.

Eligible Applicants: Registered travel agencies and tour operators based in Japan that create and arrange itineraries for international travelers.

Period: Available through November 5 (Wednesday).

Details: 1-night stay including 2 meals (Experience guest rooms, public baths, post-bath lounge, Tsuki Kaiseki dinner, and all-inclusive beverage service).

Guided Session: Property tour, Q&A on international guest reception, and briefing on commercial terms for travel agencies.

Rates & Terms:

FAM Rate: Special member rate (varies depending on the date).

Capacity: Limited to 1 room (up to 2 guests) per agency.

Check-in & Dinner Times:

Check-in: 15:00 – 17:00 (Arrival by 17:00 is required due to dinner preparation schedules).

Dinner Start Time: 17:30 or 18:00 start.

Requirements & Important Notes:

Age Restriction: Ryotei KAI is an adults-only property (guests must be 13 years old / junior high school age or older). Children under 13 cannot be accommodated.

Dietary Needs: We can accommodate food allergy requests with advance notice. Please note that we are currently unable to accommodate vegetarian, vegan, or strict religious dietary requirements (e.g., Halal).

Access: Approx. 2.5 hours by car from Kyoto/Osaka. Approx. 5 minutes by car from Kyoto Tango Railway Yuhi-ga-ura Kitsu-Onsen Station (free shuttle available, reservation required).

How to Apply: Please contact us using the details below with your Company Name, Contact Person, Preferred Dates, Number of Guests, and Primary Target Market/Region.



■About Ryotei KAI

Located approximately 2.5 hours by car from Kyoto and Osaka, Ryotei KAI stands on a hill in Yuhi-ga-ura overlooking the majestic Sea of Japan. Featuring an infinity open-air onsen bath with views of one of Kansai's finest sunsets, 11 of its 15 rooms are equipped with private 24-hour hot spring view baths. Surrounded by vast natural landscapes, the peaceful environment combines refined elegance with the warm feel of natural wood to welcome discerning travelers.



■Facility Overview

Name: Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen Ryotei KAI

Address: 669 Hamazume, Amino-cho, Kyotango-shi, Kyoto, Japan

Tel: +81-772-74-9099

URL:

Instagram: @hanarekai

Access:

By Car: Approx. 35 mins from Tango Omiya IC (Kyoto Jukan Expressway) via Route 312, Prefectural Road 17, and Route 178.

By Train: Approx. 5 mins by car from Kyoto Tango Railway Yuhi-ga-ura Kitsu-Onsen Station (Free shuttle available, reservation required).



■About Kashoen Group

Kashoen Group operates six distinctive lodging properties centered around Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture.



■Yuhi-ga-ura Onsen Area

Toki wo Irodoru Kashoen

Kashoen Bettei Fuka

Umibe no Onsen Shokutabi Ichibokan

Ryotei KAI

Another Kyoto: Ujou Soan

■Kyotango Area

HOTEL & Kotei Soka (Amino-cho)

Contact Information for Inquiries & FAM Stay Bookings



■Owl Corporation

Address: 247 Kitsu, Amino-cho, Kyotango-shi, Kyoto, Japan

Reservation Department: Teruyo Mizuguchi

TEL: +81-772-74-9199 | FAX: +81-772-74-0600

Email:...

Teruyo Mizuguchi

Owl Corporation

+81 772-74-9199

...

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Introduce Ryotei KAI to Overseas VIPs: A Retreat in 'Kyoto by the Sea' News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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