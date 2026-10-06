Neurealm Achieves Select Partner Tier In The Claude Partner Network Services Track

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Claude-certified teams, 500+ engineers, and a production-proven delivery model help enterprises compress application delivery from months to weeks.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neurealm today announced that it has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track, recognition of its ability to turn enterprise AI ambition into production outcomes. As an AI-first technology services company spanning Physical AI to Agentic AI, Neurealm combines a consulting-led, engineering-driven model with 500+ engineers to help enterprises deploy Claude, powered by Anthropic, securely and at scale. Neurealm teams already work with Claude across 15+ customers and 30+ projects in software engineering, modernization, embedded systems, silicon, and business AI.

The Claude Partner Network brings together firms with the expertise to move Claude from concept to production. The Services Track recognizes partners that have built certified delivery teams, delivered meaningful client use cases, and validated results through public customer references. Partners progress through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

Building with Claude, starting with its own teams

Neurealm has made Claude part of how its own teams work every day. NeuGAIN Marketplace, the company's centralized hub of plugins for Claude Code, turns proven practices into reusable enterprise assets by packaging agents and sub-agents, skills, hooks, MCP servers, commands, LSPs, and scripts. Teams across engineering and business functions use the marketplace to scale what works-and Neurealm makes the same capability available to customers.

Built for production, not pilots

Neurealm applies this production-first model to customer engagements, embedding Claude directly into the software delivery lifecycle-not isolating it in pilots. Embedded AI pods and forward-deployed engineers work alongside business and engineering teams to target the highest-value workflows, build with Claude Code, validate and secure every application, and deploy into production. Rigorous engineering controls remain in place across architecture, development, testing, security validation, documentation, and deployment.

“Achieving Select partner tier validates what our customers already see in production: Claude, combined with Neurealm's industry depth and engineering discipline, can turn AI ambition into measurable business impact. We are building a faster, more dependable path from idea to enterprise-scale outcomes-and a growth engine our customers can trust.” said Atul Gupta, CGO, Neurealm.

Delivering measurable outcomes

The impact is already measurable. For a leading New York City not-for-profit behavioral health and human services provider, Neurealm embedded a two-person AI pod-supported by a forward-deployed engineer-into the organization's development pipeline to digitize dozens of manual, paper-based workflows. With Claude Code integrated across the delivery lifecycle and applications deployed in a HIPAA-compliant Azure environment, the engagement:

- Reduced application delivery cycles from 3–6 months to 3–4 weeks

- Accelerated delivery by 60% against the prior baseline

- Increased workflow application throughput by up to 3x–9x

- Established a production deployment cadence of every 2–3 weeks

- Supported a 35% improvement in care delivery by caregivers

Neurealm will now accelerate investment in its Claude practice by expanding certified capacity, scaling NeuGAIN Marketplace, and industrializing reusable solutions, giving more enterprises a direct path from AI experimentation to the intelligent systems that run their business.



About Neurealm

Neurealm is an AI-first technology services company helping enterprises build the intelligent systems that will power their future. Spanning the full Physical AI to Agentic AI spectrum-from edge devices to autonomous agents-Neurealm moves organizations from experimentation to secure, production-grade deployment. Powered by NeuGAIN, its unified AI platform, the company delivers measurable outcomes across AI, Engineering, Data, RunOps, and more for 280+ enterprises worldwide.



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Neurealm Achieves Select Partner Tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track News Provided By Neurealm October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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