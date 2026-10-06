Network Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A T12.7% CAGR Through 2030

Network Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Network Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The network intrusion prevention system (IPS) market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. As cyber threats become more frequent and sophisticated, organizations are investing heavily in IPS technologies to protect their networks. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects shaping this vital industry.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Network Intrusion Prevention System Market

The market for network intrusion prevention systems has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $16.85 billion in 2025 to $18.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This historic growth has been fueled by several factors, including the increasing number of cyberattacks, growing reliance on enterprise firewalls, widespread adoption of on-premise security infrastructure, expansion of enterprise IT networks, and a surge in malware and ransomware incidents.

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Looking ahead, the network intrusion prevention system market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $30.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7%. The forecast period's expansion is largely driven by the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, the growth of cloud security ecosystems, mounting regulatory compliance requirements, the increasing attack surface due to IoT-connected devices, and the demand for autonomous threat response capabilities. Key trends during this time include AI-based threat detection and automated intrusion prevention, the adoption of zero trust security frameworks, deployment of cloud-native and hybrid IPS models, enhanced detection and mitigation of advanced persistent threats, and the use of behavioral analytics for anomaly-based security enforcement.

Understanding Network Intrusion Prevention System Technology

A network intrusion prevention system (IPS) is designed to monitor network traffic actively, identifying and stopping malicious activities, unauthorized intrusions, and violations of security policies within enterprise environments. It offers real-time threat detection through both signature-based and anomaly-based methods, filters network traffic, and enforces security policies to safeguard IT infrastructure. By doing so, it protects organizations from a wide range of cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and sophisticated persistent threats.

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How Cyberattack Trends Are Boosting Market Demand for IPS

One of the most significant forces propelling the network intrusion prevention system market is the growing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks. These attacks are deliberate efforts by malicious actors to infiltrate, disrupt, or damage computer systems, networks, or sensitive data. The rise of digitalization has expanded the number of connected devices and online services, greatly increasing the potential attack surface for hackers. IPS solutions are critical in this environment as they provide continuous monitoring and real-time blocking of harmful traffic, preventing unauthorized access and mitigating the effects of advanced cyber threats.

To illustrate, in June 2025, the UK's Department for Science, Innovation & Technology reported that organizations worldwide face approximately 2,000 or more cyberattacks every week on average, with estimates ranging from about 1,968 to 2,086 attacks per organization weekly in 2026. This staggering frequency underscores why IPS adoption is surging as companies seek to defend themselves effectively against increasingly sophisticated threats.

Regional Market Leaders and Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network intrusion prevention system market, reflecting the region's advanced cybersecurity infrastructure and significant enterprise IT spending. However, the fastest growth is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region over the coming years. This surge is driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding internet penetration, and rising cybersecurity investments in countries within Asia-Pacific. The broader market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Network Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A t12.7% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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