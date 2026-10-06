Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces its 2027 Season Event Schedule!

Goodguys announces its 2027 Event Schedule which includes 14 family friendly events for hot rodders and classic car enthusiasts across the country to enjoy!

Goodguys announces its 2027 Event Schedule which includes 14 family friendly events for hot rodders and classic car enthusiasts across the country to enjoy!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot-rodding association, has released its 2027 Event Schedule for their 44th season of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times. The schedule consists of 14 events over nine months, traversing coast to coast bringing“America's Favorite Car Show” to thousands of classic car enthusiasts!The good times kick-off with two events in March starting on the 12 & 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the 17th Grundy Insurance Spring Nationals. The following weekend heads to northern California for the 43rd FiTech Fuel Injection All American Get-Together in Pleasanton, California, at the Alameda Fairgrounds where Goodguys held their first event over four decades ago.April will host two events starting in southern California with the 26th Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection right on the Pacific coast. This event showcases an impressive indoor Lowrider Showcase and brings in the country's finest hot rods and customs to vie for the first Goodguys“Top 12 of the Year” presented by Surventis title; the Meguiar's 2027 West Coast d'Elegance. Two weeks later, the gates open at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh for the 12th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance.May is all about traditional hot rods, customs, music, and fun with the 2nd Legends of Hot Rodding presented by Surventis, May 14 & 15, at The Fairgrounds Nashville. This unique event is open to 1964 and older vehicles and is host to the 2027 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year competition which includes a 100-mile reliability run, drag strip passes, and cruising fun. This show highlights several of Nashville's best upcoming bands and songwriters, nightly hotel parking lot parties, and non-stop hot rodding good times.The fun heads south in June as Goodguys rolls into the Peach State at the beautiful Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter for the 27th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance. This two-day national event, held June 11 & 12, welcomes all 1999 and older specialty cars and trucks.In July, things really heat up with three of Goodguys largest events, starting on the 4th of July weekend in Des Moines, Iowa, for the 36th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection. This fan favorite event brings over 5,000 specialty vehicles together over Independence Day weekend with holiday festivities for the whole family and a spectacular fireworks display Saturday night.The following weekend it's on to Columbus, Ohio, for the 29th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance, one of the biggest hot rodding events of the year! This event is where Goodguys will give away its 2026/2027 Grand Prize Giveaway Vehicle, a 1966 Chevelle built by GAP Industries and two more“Top 12 of the Year” awards are presented; the 2027 Forgeline Street Machine of the year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the year. To close out July, Goodguys treks to Washington state for the 39th Griot's Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked Fabrication with late night cruising and the return of Goodguys Friday Night Vintage Drags at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington.Even as the summer winds down, Goodguys continues to turn up the heat starting with the 40th FiTech Fuel Injection West Coast Nationals, the“Crown Jewel” of hot rodding events. Next, it's over to the front range of the Rockies for the 29th Griot's Garage Colorado Nationals with a new date, new event features and an expanded layout on-tap to complement the renovated and sprawling Ranch Events Complex. To finish September, it's a drive down to Fort Worth for the 34th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products. This event fills the infield of Texas Motor Speedway and is host to the crowning of the 2027 Surventis Most Bitchin' of the Year, as well as the 2027 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year.The Goodguys 44th season wraps up in November with two events including the 37th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together back in Pleasanton followed by the grand finale in Scottsdale, Arizona - the 30th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 19 – 21. This event is highlighted with an exclusive gathering of the 2027“Top 12 of the Year” presented by Surventis winning rides along with the final FiTech Fuel Injection“Duel in the Desert” AutoCross Shootout competition of the season to crown the“King of the Desert”!Every Goodguys event promises a fun time for the whole family! There is always a Family Fun Zone with free games and crafts for the kids, a model car showcase and Make and Take presented by Auto World, live music to enjoy, and the best manufacturer midways! Depending on the event, there's also Goodguys FiTech Fuel Injection AutoCross racing action, Special Parking Areas, Indoor Car Shows, the earth-shaking Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest with exhibition vintage dragsters, Swap Meets and Cars-4-Sale Corrals, Burnout Contests, Lowrider Hopping Exhibitions, Pinstriper Brush Bashes, Goodgals Arts & Crafts Galleries, Model Car Displays and so much more!Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older into most of their shows. On Sunday at all three-day National events, American made or powered show cars of all years are welcome to join the fun as part of Meguiar's All-American Sunday celebration.Vehicle registration and spectator ticket information and more details can be found by visiting good-guys.The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association 2027 ScheduleMarch 12 & 13, 202717th Grundy Insurance Spring NationalsWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZMarch 20 & 21, 202743rd FiTech Fuel Injection All American Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CAApril 2 – 4, 202726th Meguiar's Del Mar Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel InjectionDel Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, CAApril 16 & 17, 202712th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceNorth Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NCMay 14 & 15, 20272nd Legends of Hot Rodding presented by SurventisNashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, TNJune 11 & 12, 202727th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceGeorgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter - Perry, GAJuly 2 - 4, 202736th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel InjectionIowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IAJuly 9 - 11, 202729th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceOhio Expo Center – Columbus, OHJuly 23 - 25, 202739th Griot's Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals presented by Wicked FabricationWashington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WAAugust 27 - 29, 202740th FiTech Fuel Injection West Coast NationalsAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CASeptember 17 - 19, 202729th Griot's Garage Colorado NationalsThe Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, COSeptember 24 & 25, 202734th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXNovember 13 & 14, 202737th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CANovember 19 - 21, 202730th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

Steven Bunker

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

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Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces its 2027 Season Event Schedule News Provided By Goodguys Rod & Custom Association October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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