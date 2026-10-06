RED ALERT AUDIOBOOK BRINGS ED FULLER AND GARY GROSSMAN's LATEST GLOBAL THRILLER TO LIFE

The Red Hotel Series – 5 Thrillers available at Amazon

Red Alert Audiobook

The Five Books of the Red Hotel Series

P.J. Ochlan narrates the fifth installment of the bestselling Red Hotel Series

- Ed Fuller, AuthorLAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laguna Hills Publishing today announced the release of the unabridged audiobook edition of RED ALERT, the fifth book in the Red Hotel Series by authors Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman. Narrated by acclaimed voice actor P.J. Ochlan, the 16-hour, 45-minute audiobook gives listeners a new way to experience the international intrigue, espionage and high-stakes action of the latest Dan Reilly thriller.As part of the newly released print and digital formats, RED ALERT audiobook plunges listeners into a rapidly escalating international crisis. When the Chinese mission is bombed in New York, Taiwan is immediately blamed, setting China on a path toward military retaliation and threatening to draw the United States into the conflict.But Dan Reilly, an international hotel executive and former Army intelligence officer who has become a State Department operative, believes something is seriously wrong. As evidence begins pointing toward a much larger conspiracy, Reilly is pulled into a race against time involving international operatives, political leaders and a threat capable of triggering a global catastrophe.For Ed Fuller, the audiobook format adds another dimension to the story.“RED ALERT moves quickly from one part of the world to another, and the audiobook captures that sense of urgency,” said Fuller.“P.J. Ochlan brings the characters and the tension to life in a way that lets listeners experience Reilly's journey almost in real time. It's a different way of entering the world we created, and we're excited for audiences to hear it.”Grossman said the audiobook also underscores the cinematic quality of the story.“With RED ALERT, we wanted readers to feel as though they were right alongside Dan Reilly as events unfold across the globe,” said Grossman.“P.J.'s narration adds another layer to that experience. His ability to distinguish the characters and build tension makes the story particularly well suited to audio.”A New Way into the Red Hotel SeriesThe Red Hotel Series follows Dan Reilly, a former Army intelligence officer and international hotel executive whose professional life repeatedly places him in the middle of international crises. Drawing on Fuller's decades of global hospitality and military experience and Grossman's background as an Emmy Award-winning television producer and former journalist, the series combines international business, espionage, political intrigue and real-world geopolitical tensions.RED ALERT takes Reilly farther into the world of international intelligence than ever before. Working across the Pacific and behind the scenes in Washington, he must unravel a conspiracy while attempting to prevent a chain reaction that could push multiple nations toward war.“Dan Reilly has evolved throughout the series, but the core of the character has remained the same,” said Fuller.“He is someone who understands how people, organizations, and countries operate, and he is willing to act when others are still trying to figure out what is happening. That makes him particularly interesting to explore in a story like RED ALERT.”“Every RED HOTEL story begins with the question of what might happen if the forces behind an international crisis were not what they appeared to be,” said Grossman.“RED ALERT takes that idea and keeps raising the stakes. In audio, listeners can immerse themselves in that uncertainty and follow the clues along with Reilly.”The first four Red Hotel Series novels - RED HOTEL, RED DECEPTION, RED CHAOS and RED ULTIMATUM - were released in new editions earlier this year with redesigned covers by Christine Sullivan. RED ALERT has recently been released in audiobook, print, and digital editions.The unabridged RED ALERT audiobook, published by Laguna Hills Publishing and narrated by P.J. Ochlan, is available in English with a listening length of 16 hours and 45 minutes. RED ALERT is available exclusively at Amazon or Audible. Learn more at redhotelseries.About the AuthorsED FULLER is a global hospitality leader who spent over four decades traveling and operating worldwide with Marriott International. A U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. He is a trusted international advisor to corporations and serves on many boards. Fuller is the author of six books, including the bestselling Red Hotel series and the business book You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk. His thrillers draw heavily on his real-world international experience and exploits.Emmy Award-winning TV producer and former journalist GARY GROSSMAN's first novel, Executive Actions propelled him into the world of thrillers. His series sequels, along with Old Earth, and The Midas Touch, written with the creators of the National Treasure movie franchise further tapped his experience. The international Red Hotel Series with Ed Fuller has brought him into a new realm of timely, edge-of-your seats thriller writing.###

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RED ALERT AUDIOBOOK BRINGS ED FULLER AND GARY GROSSMAN'S LATEST GLOBAL THRILLER TO LIFE News Provided By Monick Brand Comm LLC October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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