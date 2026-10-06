Nexen, Nitto And Pirelli Most Satisfying Replacement Tire Brands According To Data From Recent Autopacific Study

Source: AutoPacific 2026 U.S. Replacement Tire Buyer Study

Source: AutoPacific 2026 U.S. Replacement Tire Buyer Study

AutoPacific captures replacement tire buyer shopping activities. Source: AutoPacific 2026 U.S. Replacement Tire Buyer Study

AutoPacific announces 2026 Tire Satisfaction Awards; Nexen ranks first overall, Nitto most satisfying all-season and Pirelli most satisfying performance tire.

- Deborah Grieb, Director of Marketing and Consumer InsightsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noted automotive market research and consulting firm, AutoPacific, today announced the most satisfying replacement tire brands according to results from its recently completed 2026 U.S. Replacement Tire Buyer Study. These latest results reveal a shift in brand performance from previous study years with Nexen taking the top spot, newcomer to the study Vredestein and Nitto tying for 2nd, and Kumho ranking 3rd. Looking at all-season tires specifically, Nitto is the most satisfying brand, and for performance tires, Pirelli is the most satisfying brand. AutoPacific surveyed U.S. replacement tire buyers annually from 2011 to 2019 about their purchase process, ownership experience, brand awareness, media consumption and more, and reintroduced the study in 2024, currently conducting it every two years. The 2026 study yielded more than 6,500 vehicle owners who replaced their tires within the last two years with one of 26 brands.Using a 5-point rating system and a combination of mean importance and satisfaction ratings for 20 different attributes that range from handling and traction to fuel efficiency and price, the study identifies the most satisfying tire brands.“Using AutoPacific's importance-weighted methodology, these scores communicate how well each tire brand meets the needs and expectations of tire buyers by receiving high satisfaction scores in the areas that mean the most to them,” explains AutoPacific director of marketing and consumer insights Deborah Grieb.Nitto is the Top Brand Among All Season Tire Buyers; Pirelli is the Top Brand Among High-Performance (HP) and Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire BuyersAmong the sample of nearly 3,000 all-season tire buyers, Nitto achieves a total satisfaction score of 293, higher than its overall score of 275. Nitto all-season tire owners were highly satisfied in the areas of handling and traction on dry surfaces, handling on uneven/loose terrain, mileage warranty, and tire noise. Compared to the total sample of replacement tire buyers, all-season tire buyers are more likely to place higher importance on several attributes, including handling and traction, tire noise, price and warranty.Among the sample of approximately 1,600 HP and UHP tire buyers, Pirelli ranks at the top, followed by Kumho and Michelin. Pirelli performance tire buyers were highly satisfied with their tires in the areas of cornering, safety rating/reputation, and handling and traction on dry surfaces and slippery surfaces.“Understanding that consumer attitudes about tires shift based on the type of vehicle they're buying for, the type of tire they're buying and how they plan to use their vehicle, this study captures those differences enabling tire manufacturers, marketers and retailers to make logical planning decisions,” says Grieb.How Can Tire Brands Conquest New Buyers for Growth?Tire satisfaction directly correlates to future brand consideration, with 63% of Kelly Tire buyers saying they would be very likely or likely to purchase the brand again, compared to 80% of Nexen owners. Yet despite their willingness to repurchase, AutoPacific data reveal that 50% of replacement tire buyers don't know the brand they want before they go to the tire retailer.“Consumers are doing their research, from Google searches to social media posts, and often very open to a different brand when the time comes to replace their tires,” says Grieb.AutoPacific's study not only captures the types of research consumers are doing during the shopping process, but the influence of that activity on their final purchase decision. Data reveal that among those who conducted each type of research, Google search findings were the most influential, with 60% of those who did a Google search for tire that fit their vehicle saying it was very influential in their purchase decision. Other influential activities include requesting a price quote, checking pricing and promotions, doing a Google search about a particular brand, and visiting a tire seller's website.About AutoPacificAutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986 and now it its 40th year, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at .

Deborah Grieb

AutoPacific, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nexen, Nitto and Pirelli Most Satisfying Replacement Tire Brands According to Data from Recent AutoPacific Study News Provided By AutoPacific, Inc. October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.