The New Jersey agency tops the list with a 9.9 "Outstanding" rating, the same month it reached #1 on Clutch's Top SEO Companies.

- Sam Chadson Ng, Director of Content at SmartSitesPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartSites, a full-service digital marketing agency, has been ranked #1 on Forbes Advisor's Best SEO Services of 2026. The list, updated September 30, 2026, gives SmartSites a 9.9 rating, labeled "Outstanding," and marks the agency as "Award Winning" and "Most Popular."The ranking comes as more customers ask AI assistants which business to hire. SmartSites' AI SEO services help businesses get found, cited and recommended in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, using the same SEO work that ranks them on Google. SmartSites' SEO clients get up to 30x more ChatGPT traffic, and visitors from AI assistants convert at nearly twice the rate of organic search.SmartSites also reached #1 on Clutch's Top SEO Companies & Services this month (October 2026 rankings). The agency has a 4.9 average rating from more than 2,100 client reviews on Google, Clutch, G2, DesignRush, Yelp, Capterra and other sites."Business owners use rankings like this to decide who to trust with their growth, so being #1 on Forbes Advisor means a lot to our whole team," said Sam Chadson Ng, Director of Content at SmartSites. "Search is changing fast. Customers now find businesses through Google, Maps and AI assistants like ChatGPT. Our job is to make sure our clients show up in all of those places, and to prove it with the calls, leads and sales they get."SmartSites' SEO service covers technical SEO, content, link building, digital PR and AI search optimization. Every client gets a dedicated project manager and specialists for each channel. Results are reported in the SmartSites Client Hub, a live dashboard that shows leads, tracked calls, revenue by source and visits from AI assistants as their own channel.SmartSites at a GlanceFounded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen, who still lead the company370+ team members, serving clients in all 50 states$2.1 billion+ in client revenue tracked since 2024Named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies ten years in a row (2017 to 2026)#1 on Clutch's Top SEO Companies & Services (October 2026) and a G2 Leader, Fall 2026, in SEO, PPC, Digital Marketing and Content MarketingGoogle Partner, Meta Business Partner, Microsoft Advertising Select Partner and Klaviyo Master Platinum partnerThe Forbes Advisor list is available at /.About SmartSitesSmartSites is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Paramus, New Jersey. Founded in 2011 by Alex and Michael Melen, the company runs SEO (including AI search optimization), PPC advertising, website design and development, email and SMS marketing, and social media management for businesses across the United States. SmartSites has launched 900+ websites, holds a 4.9 average from 2,100+ client reviews, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 ten years in a row. Learn more at .

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