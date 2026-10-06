Vervoe Launches Vervoe Verified: Automatic Integrity Verdicts To Stop AI-Driven Candidate Fraud

David Weinberg, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Vervoe

New suite confirms every candidate is who they say they are and did the work themselves, with one automatic verdict in place of dozens of manual flags

- David Weinberg, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, VervoeMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vervoe, a skills assessment platform, today announced Vervoe Verified, a new suite of trust and integrity capabilities that tells employers, automatically, whether a candidate is real and whether they completed their assessment honestly.Generative AI has created a trust crisis in hiringThe same AI tools that help candidates write a resume now let them fake an identity, hand an assessment to a bot, or have someone else take the test for them. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 1 in 4 candidate profiles worldwide will be fake. In a Gartner survey of 3,000 job seekers, 6% admitted to interview fraud, either impersonating someone or having someone impersonate them, and 4 in 10 said they used AI during the application process.For employers, the result is a hiring process they can no longer take at face value. Vervoe's customers and prospects have told the company the same thing: their biggest concern is no longer just finding skilled people, it is knowing the candidate is real and that the work is their own.From dozens of flags to one clear answerVervoe already offers some of the most advanced anti-cheating protection in skills assessment, including advanced plagiarism detection and proctoring. But flags alone create work. Hiring teams have to review each alert, weigh it against others, and make a judgment call on every candidate.Vervoe Verified changes that. It combines every integrity signal Vervoe captures into a single, automatic Integrity Verdict. Candidates who are flagged are held back for a quick human review rather than progressing automatically. That means recruiters spend their time on real, qualified people instead of on investigations, while every candidate still gets a fair hearing.The verdict will be applied across candidate profiles by default, with no setup required.What's new in Vervoe Verified- Integrity Verdict: Vervoe analyzes the full range of signals it captures during an assessment, including geolocation, multiple or simultaneous logins, full-screen exits during the test, copy-and-paste attempts, and plagiarism flags. It weighs them together and proactively determines whether a candidate cheated. Candidates who fail the check do not automatically progress; they are held for a quick human review before any decision is made. Hiring teams get one clear answer in place of a list of flags to investigate.- Identity Verification (KYC): Confirms candidates are who they claim to be by matching a government-issued ID to a live selfie.- Continuous Identity Proctoring: Enhanced proctoring verifies identity throughout the entire assessment, not just at the start. It confirms that the person who was verified is the person completing the work, from the first question to the last.- Fraud Intelligence Reporting: New reporting shows where fraud comes from. Employers can see which sourcing channels (including job boards, agencies, and regions) produce higher rates of fraudulent candidates, spot coordinated cheating patterns across roles, and track integrity trends over time, so they can fix the problem at the source.“AI has made it easy to fake who you are and what you can do. That puts every hiring decision at risk,” said David Weinberg, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Vervoe.“Our customers told us that flags aren't enough. They don't have time to investigate every alert. Vervoe Verified does that work for them. Every candidate who moves forward is real, verified and did the work themselves.”About VervoeVervoe's mission is to make hiring about merit, not background. Vervoe provides validated skills assessments that help enterprises see who can do the job, based on evidence, not resumes. It is used mainly for hiring, and also to assess the skills of existing employees. Its role-based assessments are built on real job tasks. Every result is explainable, so candidates, hiring managers, and legal teams can see why. Vervoe is built for large employers that hire in repeatable roles at volume. Vervoe's assessments have been validated using data from millions of candidates, and the platform undergoes an annual bias audit by Holistic AI, an independent auditor.Customers include Lumen Technologies, OneMain Financial, Australia Post, Rentokil, Kroll, dentsu, and Tennis Australia. Vervoe is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a growing presence in the United States. Learn more at vervoe.

Ashish Shetty

Vervoe

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Vervoe Launches Vervoe Verified: Automatic Integrity Verdicts to Stop AI-Driven Candidate Fraud News Provided By Vervoe October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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