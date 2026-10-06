Litecoin Foundation And Delorean Announce Strategic Partnership To Push The Boundaries Of Future Growth

Delorean DMC-12

Delorean

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Litecoin Foundation today announced a groundbreaking partnership with DeLorean Labs, the Web3 innovation arm of the iconic automotive brand re-imagined for the modern era. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between digital assets and the automotive industry.Under the terms of the partnership, DeLorean Motor Company will accept Litecoin's digital asset (LTC) as payment for its upcoming line of DeLorean-branded electric vehicles. This integration enables customers, once available, to purchase vehicles directly using LTC or DeLorean's native digital asset, DMC. The addition of LTC will provide a seamless and enhanced cryptocurrency payment experience for automotive enthusiasts and early adopters.In addition to payment integration, Litecoin and DeLorean will work on mutually beneficial strategies to support their respective ecosystems including treasury management for long-term value. The partnership will also feature collaborative events and experiences, both in real life and on social media. The Litecoin Foundation and DeLorean Labs will work together to create engaging activations that highlight the intersection of automotive innovation and cryptocurrency adoption."This partnership represents a natural alignment between two brands known for innovation and forward-thinking," said David Schwartz, Director of Strategic Partnerships of the Litecoin Foundation.“DeLorean's iconic international brand recognition is amazing, and their commitment to bring real world utility and mainstream adoption to blockchain is what Web3 needs and we're excited to help make their mission a success. The possibilities on the commerce side are also attractive, since payments are what Litecoin does extremely well.”Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Technologies Global, added " DeLorean has always represented the intersection of iconic design and the future. Litecoin shares that same spirit of pushing technology forward, and we're excited to bring these two communities together. By accepting LTC, we're not only offering our customers more payment options but also demonstrating our commitment to embracing cutting-edge financial technology."The partnership underscores Litecoin's growing adoption as both a payment method and a treasury asset among innovative companies, and DeLorean's continued commitment to embracing practical and real-world uses cases in Web3.About Litecoin FoundationThe Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization established to promote the adoption and development of Litecoin, one of the world's leading cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, Litecoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. The Foundation supports the growth of the Litecoin ecosystem through partnerships, education, and technical development. For more information, visit LitecoinAbout DeLorean LabsDeLorean Labs is the Web3 innovation arm of the DeLorean Motor Company, an American brand known for its iconic DMC-12 sports car, famously featured in the "Back to the Future" film trilogy. To honor the brand's legacy of innovation and design excellence, the company launched its industry first Web3 vehicle reservation marketplace and plans to integrate on-chain analytics in DeLorean's upcoming line of modern interpretations of its classic vehicles. Visit: DeloreanLabs and DeLorean

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Litecoin Foundation and DeLorean Announce Strategic Partnership to Push the Boundaries of Future Growth News Provided By Litecoin Foundation October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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