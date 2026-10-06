Aibound Launches Agentharness: Security Policy Enforced Inside AI Agents

AgentHarness: Block malicious Prompts and DLP. Plain-English policy, validated by AIBound, enforced natively by Claude Code, IDE, CLI.

See. Stop. Govern. Six Layers Deep on Every AI. AIBound goes from the AI that exists, its essence, to the regulation that governs it - on every end-point, no new agent.

Hundreds of ready-made rules stop malicious prompts, secret theft and data leaks where AI agents act - with no new endpoint agent

- Niall Browne, CEO, AIBound

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIBound, the control plane for high-risk AI, today announced AgentHarness, bringing security policy directly inside AI agents. AgentHarness ships with hundreds of predefined rules across the top risk categories, enforced natively by the AI agent itself on every action - allow, ask the user, or deny.

AI agents now operate with their users' full access: repos, cloud credentials, SSH keys and production systems. Existing controls weren't built for this. Gateways see traffic and EDR sees processes, but neither governs what the agent itself decides to do. AgentHarness puts the control where the action happens: inside the agent.

"AI agents have become the most privileged users in the enterprise. They hold their users' keys, repos and production access, and they act in seconds," said Niall Browne, CEO, AIBound. "You can't govern that from the network or by watching processes. The control has to live inside the agent. AgentHarness gives every organization hundreds of proven rules from day one, tuned to its own environment, so the agent stops before it reads a secret, runs a destructive command or sends data out, and teams can say yes to AI without handing it the keys."



Trusted prompt-level rules, enforced inside the agent

AgentHarness ships with a curated catalog of hundreds of rules for macOS and Windows, built and maintained by AIBound, which customers can tune to their own environment:

- Enable or disable any rule to match your environment.

- Set the action for each rule: allow, ask the user, or deny.

- Tailor by group: deploy different rule sets to different teams, for example, tighter credential and git controls for Customer Support than for Engineering.

Every rule ships with a recommended default, so teams are protected from day one.

"What we needed was the rules inside the agent, not another thing watching from outside. We switched AgentHarness on with AIBound's recommended defaults, then set our own actions - deny on credential and secret reads, ask before anything touches production. We also gave Engineering tighter git controls than the rest of the company.” Head of Engineering, Fintech customer



AIBound: Part of the See, Stop, Govern platform

AgentHarness joins AIBound's See, Stop, Govern platform alongside approval workflows and board-ready reporting mapped to the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF and ISO/IEC 42001.

Most security tools look at AI from the outside: gateways read traffic, EDR reads processes, and AI-SPM tools read cloud, code and SaaS. AIBound looks at the AI itself, in depth: it inventories every AI resource across endpoint, browser, network and cloud, grades each agent, skill and MCP server A–F on evidence, scans skills and sub-agents the moment they land, and traces every AI from person to identity to connector to system to data. That depth is what makes prompt-level enforcement precise: AgentHarness applies policy inside the agent with the same context, so a malicious prompt is blocked, a credential read is denied and sensitive data never leaves the laptop.



Why now

- 78% of employees using AI at work bring their own tools (Microsoft Work Trend Index 2024).

- 87% of leaders name AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk (WEF Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026).

- 53% of organizations have already had an AI agent exceed its intended permissions (CSA, April 2026).



Availability

AgentHarness is available today for AIBound customers, with no new agent to deploy. Organizations can start a 30-day free trial and see their first AI risks within 24 hours. Book a demo at aibound/request-a-demo. Learn more at aibound.



About AIBound

AIBound is uniquely built by Security Operators, for Security Operators. Co-founder Niall Browne brings 25 years of cybersecurity leadership experience, including serving previously as Global CISO at Palo Alto Networks & Workday. Learn more about AIBound.

Ralf VonSosen

AIBound ()

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AIBound Launches AgentHarness: Security Policy Enforced Inside AI Agents News Provided By AIBound October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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