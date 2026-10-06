Vitae Diagnostics' EAT144TM Food Immune Reactivity Test Now Available Through Evexia Diagnostics

Comprehensive five-pathway immune assessment expands clinicians' access to advanced food immune reactivity testing through the Evexia Diagnostics platform.

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evexia Diagnostics, a leading provider of comprehensive clinical laboratory services for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners, is pleased to announce the addition of Vitae Diagnostics' EAT144TM to its growing portfolio of specialty diagnostic solutions.

The EAT144 test provides healthcare practitioners with an innovative approach to evaluating immune responses to foods by measuring five distinct immune pathways:

.IgE

.IgG

.IgG4

.IgA

.C3bd Complement

Unlike traditional food sensitivity testing that evaluates only one or two immune markers, EAT144 offers a broader assessment designed to help practitioners better understand the complex ways individual patients may respond to foods.

"We're excited to partner with Vitae Diagnostics to bring EAT144 to our practitioner network," said Ryan L. Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer of Evexia Diagnostics. "Functional and integrative clinicians continue to seek advanced testing that provides meaningful clinical insights while remaining easy to interpret and implement. EAT144 aligns with our mission of delivering innovative, practical diagnostic solutions that support personalized patient care."

Designed with busy practitioners in mind, EAT144 combines sophisticated immunology with a highly intuitive report format. Results are organized in a clear, color-coded presentation that allows clinicians to quickly identify potential food immune reactions and incorporate findings into individualized nutrition and lifestyle recommendations.

To provide maximum flexibility for both clinics and patients, EAT144 is available through:

.Convenient at-home collection kits

.Traditional blood draw collection through participating laboratory locations

This flexible collection model enables providers to offer advanced immune reactivity testing regardless of patient location while simplifying the testing process and improving accessibility.

"EAT144 was developed to provide clinicians with a more complete picture of food-related immune activity," said Sam Kabbani, CEO, Vitae Diagnostics. "By evaluating multiple immune pathways in a single test and presenting the information in an easy-to-read clinical report, practitioners can spend less time interpreting laboratory data and more time developing personalized care strategies."

As interest in precision nutrition and individualized healthcare continues to grow, comprehensive immune reactivity testing has become an increasingly valuable tool for Functional and Integrative Medicine practitioners seeking to better understand patient-specific responses to foods.

The addition of EAT144 further expands Evexia Diagnostics' commitment to providing clinicians with access to innovative laboratory solutions that support personalized, data-driven healthcare.

About Vitae Diagnostics

Vitae Diagnostics is committed to advancing precision healthcare through innovative specialty laboratory testing. The company's EAT144 Food Immune Reactivity Test utilizes five immune pathways-IgE, IgG, IgG4, IgA, and C3bd-to provide healthcare practitioners with comprehensive insights into food-related immune responses. Designed specifically for Functional, Integrative, and personalized medicine providers, Vitae Diagnostics combines advanced laboratory science with clinically actionable reporting that supports individualized patient care. Learn more at

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, catering primarily to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia offers comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. Its proprietary infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed-to-order clinicians, delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability. Learn more at

Ryan Obermeier

Evexia Diagnostics

+1 888-852-2723

email us here

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Vitae Diagnostics' EAT144TM Food Immune Reactivity Test Now Available Through Evexia Diagnostics News Provided By Evexia Diagnostics October 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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