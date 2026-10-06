Rajasthan Chief Secy Calls For Faster Development Work Through Better Budget Utilisation

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas on Tuesday directed government departments to accelerate development works by improving the quality of expenditure and ensuring effective utilisation of allocated budgetary resources.

Chairing a review meeting of the Finance (Expenditure) Department at the Government Secretariat, Srinivas referred to the NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index report. He emphasised the need to strengthen efforts towards expenditure rationalisation.

He directed officials to utilise available resources for priority sectors so that the benefits of government schemes reach people effectively.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to expedite the implementation of budget announcements.

He said proposals that have not yet been submitted to the Finance Department should be reviewed regularly by the Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments.

Srinivas directed departments to submit pending proposals without delay and provide regular updates on their implementation status.

He also directed Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to coordinate effectively with Central ministries to secure pending Central assistance and approvals for subsequent instalments under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

He called for intensified efforts to obtain funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Viksit Bharat–Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Mission (Rural), and the National Health Mission.

He further directed that meetings of state-level committees associated with these schemes be convened on schedule.

The Chief Secretary emphasised prioritising major projects capable of contributing significantly to economic growth.

He directed officials to identify key projects of the Water Resources Department, Public Works Department and Public Health Engineering Department, upload them on the 'Raj Unnati' portal and monitor their progress regularly.

He said periodic reviews should be conducted to ensure completion of these projects within stipulated timelines.

The meeting also reviewed proposals related to health, education, social security, electricity subsidies and employee benefits.

Srinivas stressed the need to resolve issues related to pension payments and clear pending payment cases of the Public Health Engineering Department.

He directed the concerned departments to take necessary action while maintaining effective coordination and communication with the Finance Department.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Vaibhav Galriya said budget utilisation under various schemes had increased compared with the previous year.

He informed the meeting that, as of September 30, 2026, 41.16 per cent of the total budget allocated for schemes, including state funds and Central assistance, had been utilised.

Secretary (Finance-Expenditure) Tina Soni and Special Secretary (Finance-Budget) Shivangi Swarnkar presented details regarding action taken on budget announcements and the status of financial sanctions.

Officials also briefed the meeting on approvals received for Central assistance under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the steps being taken to secure forthcoming instalments.

The presentation covered major expenditure heads, including state revenue, expenditure on schemes and services, capital expenditure for infrastructure development, and spending on salaries and pensions.

Senior officials from various departments, including Joint Secretary (Finance-Expenditure-I) Bharti Dixit, attended the meeting.