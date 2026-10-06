K'taka: Congress, BJP Spar Over Bengaluru Police Commissionerate Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) The Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday traded charges over the proposal to create five police commissionerates in Bengaluru, with Home Minister Priyank Kharge defending the restructuring plan and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka opposing it.

The government's proposal envisages the creation of five commissionerates: Central, North, South, East and West under a Chief Commissioner of Police.

Reacting to the proposal, Priyank Kharge said Bengaluru's police jurisdiction already extends beyond the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and argued that the city's rapid growth necessitates a review of its policing structure.

He said Bengaluru is among the fastest-growing cities in Asia, recording growth of around 8.5 per cent, and is expected to maintain that trajectory until 2035.

Kharge said the proposal for new commissionerates would come before the Cabinet and that the government would consider views from all stakeholders before taking a final decision.

He added that stakeholder consultations had already been held and further discussions would take place to determine what is best for the city.

The proposal envisages dividing Bengaluru into five commissionerates: Central, North, South, East and West while redesignating the existing Commissioner of Police as the Chief Commissioner of Police.

The restructuring would also involve the creation of additional police posts.

However, R. Ashoka criticised the proposal and alleged that the government was pursuing the division for financial reasons rather than administrative efficiency.

He described the move as a harmful development for the Bengaluru Police and claimed that several police officers had privately expressed concerns regarding the proposal.

Ashoka argued that creating five commissionerates would not benefit Bengaluru and questioned the government's rationale behind the restructuring.

Referring to the government's wider administrative plans, he alleged that financial constraints were already affecting existing civic bodies.

The BJP leader also criticised the proposed administrative structure and questioned whether the changes would improve policing in the city.

Ashoka further stated that he had written to the government seeking details of renovation works undertaken in ministers' and officials' rooms at Vidhana Soudha and Kumarakrupa Guest House.

He said he had sought information from Secretary Anjum Parvez and warned that he would stage a protest if the details were not provided.

Ashoka maintained that he would obtain all documents related to the renovation works and raise the issue publicly.

The proposal continues to be presented by the government as an administrative and policing reform measure, while the BJP has raised concerns regarding its structure, cost and effectiveness.