CBI Raids Politically Motivated, BJP Preparing For Punjab Polls: CM Mann

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that recent CBI action was politically motivated and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had begun preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple locations, including the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Sector 2, Chandigarh, the residence of the Chief Minister's OSD Rajbir Ghuman at Gharachon village, and the residence of a close relative of Ghuman in Mohali.

The Chief Minister alleged that Central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, could be misused to target the Punjab government and its functionaries.

In a post on X, Mann claimed that the BJP had started preparing for the Punjab elections and described the CBI action at his camp office as part of that process.

He further alleged that the BJP was concerned by the support his government was receiving from the people of Punjab.

Mann claimed that the use of Central agencies was aimed at tarnishing the image of the state government and its leadership.

The allegations came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a case and submit a status report within two months regarding allegations of corruption involving the Chief Minister's OSD Rajbir Ghuman and others.

The ED had earlier written three letters to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav alleging that Ghuman and his associates, Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder, were involved in corruption-related activities.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged that they were interfering in administrative transfers, postings and government tenders, and had sought registration of an FIR.

After the Punjab Police did not register a case on the basis of the ED communications, advocate Nikhil Saraf filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI investigation.

In the petition, Saraf argued that the ED letters contained serious allegations involving persons linked to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office and sought a fair and independent investigation free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

The petitioner also sought an inquiry into the alleged money trail and appropriate action against any persons found responsible for wrongdoing.

The allegations remain under investigation, and no conclusions have been reached by the investigating agencies or the court.