Rahul Gandhi Using SIR Protest To Deflect Criticism: Basavaraj Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Dharwad, Oct 6 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday alleged that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to divert attention from shortcomings within the Congress and prevent internal dissent.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad after attending the nomination filing programme of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate S.V. Sankanur for the West Graduates' Constituency, Bommai claimed that the protests would not benefit the Congress.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were raising the SIR issue to deflect criticism and avoid potential unrest within the party.

Referring to the protest led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra near Akashvani Bhavan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Bommai said the Congress was attempting to shift focus away from its own shortcomings.

According to Bommai, the party was using the electoral roll revision controversy as a political issue rather than addressing internal organisational concerns.

He further alleged that the Congress leadership was seeking to prevent dissent within the party through such campaigns.

The BJP leader maintained that the controversy surrounding the SIR exercise would ultimately be decided based on facts and legal processes.

He expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved through the judicial process and that the Supreme Court would take a final view on the issue.

Bommai also criticised the Congress leadership for targeting the Election Commission over the SIR exercise.

He alleged that the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner formed part of a broader political strategy by the Congress.

Reiterating his stand, Bommai said the issue should be allowed to proceed through constitutional and legal channels.