J&K: Reasi Police Arrest Six In NDPS Case, Seize Heroin And Weapons

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 6 (IANS) Police in J&K's Reasi district on Tuesday said they had arrested six persons in an NDPS case and recovered heroin-like contraband during an anti-narcotics operation.

A police statement said that, continuing its sustained drive against the illegal trade and distribution of narcotic drugs, Reasi Police arrested six persons and recovered 21.09 grams of heroin-like contraband during an operation conducted by a team from Police Station Katra in the Guni Parthal area.

During the operation, the police team noticed a group of suspicious persons near Government Middle School, Guni Parthal.

On seeing the police, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the spot.

The police team pursued and successfully apprehended all six persons.

During their search, 21.09 grams of heroin-like contraband was recovered from their possession, along with a weighing machine and other articles suspected to be linked to the illegal trade in narcotic substances.

A sword and two tokas (sharp-edged weapons) were also recovered from three of the arrested persons.

In this connection, FIR No. 316/2026 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 132, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 4/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Katra.

All six accused have been arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, son of Chain, resident of Didi Pangal; Ravi Kumar, son of Om Prakash, resident of Aghar Jitto; Mohan Singh, son of Suneet Singh, resident of Didi Pangal; Vikram Singh, son of Shankar Singh, resident of Didi Pangal; Randhir Singh, son of Sandokh Singh, resident of Parthal, Katra; and Pardeep Singh, son of Sandokh Singh, resident of Parthal, Katra.

According to police records, some of the arrested accused are habitual offenders and already have FIRs registered against them at Police Station Katra.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered contraband and identify other persons linked to the alleged drug network.