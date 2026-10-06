Animal Sale In Bengal Requires Licence, Orders Calcutta HC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday made it clear that animals cannot be sold in West Bengal without the requisite licence.

The court observed that animal trade may be carried out at Kolkata's Galiff Street market and other locations across the state, provided it complies with the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and other applicable regulations.

Hearing a suo motu matter, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai directed the state government to verify whether traders possess valid licences for animal sales and permit such trade only after compliance is established.

The court directed all parties to file a report on the matter by October 14.

Appearing for traders operating at Galiff Street, a lawyer submitted that the nature of business conducted there did not require licences and that more than 600 traders had been carrying on business for many years.

He further contended that no rare species of animals were being sold. He suggested that Forest Department officials be deployed alongside police personnel to monitor whether any illegal animal trade was taking place.

On behalf of the state administration, counsel Saikat Banerjee informed the court that none of the traders possessed licences issued by the State Animal Welfare Board.

According to the state, no trader operating in the market currently holds such a licence.

The traders' counsel subsequently requested interim permission for trading activities to continue next Sunday.

He argued that traders were unable to conduct business because of police inspections and maintained that the sale of ornamental fish, dogs and plants was not covered under the relevant legal restrictions.

He also alleged that police action had effectively halted all business activities in the market.

After hearing both sides, the High Court observed that public footpaths had been occupied by traders, causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

The bench also noted that traders were operating without licences and questioned the absence of regulatory oversight.

Following these observations, Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge directed that all traders obtain the necessary licences and clarified that police would permit animal sales only after the required licences had been secured.

Earlier, on September 16, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Arijit Banerjee had ordered heightened surveillance of animal markets across the state, including Galiff Street, to prevent the illegal sale of animals.

The court had directed plainclothes police personnel and designated state authorities to carry out monitoring and enforcement activities jointly.