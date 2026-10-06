Tackle Drug Menace In Punjab: Women Ask Sukhbir Badal

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday launched the party's door-to-door 'Punjab Bachao' campaign by visiting households in Gidderbaha to seek suggestions for the party's election manifesto, which he said would reflect the aspirations of the people.

Residents told the SAD chief that ending the drug menace, which they said was destroying families across Punjab, should be the top priority.

They also called for employment opportunities for the youth and the restoration of social welfare benefits that they alleged had been diluted or discontinued under the previous Congress government and the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Informing residents that party leaders and workers would gather feedback for the election manifesto, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD wanted to prepare a 'people's manifesto'.

He said such a manifesto should be given the status of a legal document to ensure that political parties are held accountable for implementing their promises.

Badal also interacted directly with residents to obtain first-hand feedback.

At one household, Amandeep Kaur said that while the SAD had undertaken development initiatives in the past and had plans for the future, the party should focus first on eradicating drugs from Punjab.

At another residence, Ginder Kaur said the state could progress only if 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) was eliminated.

Women in several households described how young people were allegedly falling victim to drug addiction and claimed that effective action had not been taken to curb the menace.

They also alleged that whistle-blowers raising concerns about drug abuse were being targeted, discouraging others from speaking out.

Badal assured them that tackling drug abuse would be among the highest priorities of a future SAD government.

He said a law would be introduced to deny bail in drug-related cases for 10 years and that the properties of convicted drug traffickers would be seized.

Another resident, Angrej Kaur, complained that the wheat entitlement previously available under welfare schemes had been reduced.

She also pointed to rising prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas and sugar.

Women further alleged that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme had been curtailed over the past several years.

Responding to the concerns, Badal said a future SAD government would provide 50 kg of wheat at Rs 4 per kg to beneficiaries under the 'aata-daal' scheme and pulses at Rs 20 per kg.

He also announced that an SAD government would fill three lakh vacant government posts within one year of assuming office.

Badal further said people residing in houses located within village 'lal dora' areas would be granted ownership rights.