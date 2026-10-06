Davanagere Arecanut Theft: Thieves Steal Crop From 1,100 Trees Overnight In Jagalur

Farmers in Davanagere district are spending sleepless nights after a major arecanut theft was reported in Kelagote village under Jagalur taluk. Thieves allegedly targeted a farm just as the crop was ready for harvest, cutting down arecanut bunches from hundreds of trees and making away with the produce. The incident has raised concerns among local farmers, particularly as arecanut prices remain high in the market.

Farmer Santhosh had taken substantial loans to cultivate arecanut on his land and was expecting a good return from the crop. However, thieves allegedly destroyed months of hard work overnight by cutting off raw arecanut bunches from nearly 1,100 trees and fleeing with the produce. Locals estimate that the stolen crop weighs around four quintals.

Thieves Target Very First Harvest

Arecanut is currently selling for around ₹48,000 to ₹50,000 per quintal in the open market. The high prices are believed to have increased the risk of theft, with farmers becoming increasingly concerned about the security of their crops.

Santhosh was expecting a good income as this was the first major harvest from his farm. However, the theft has left him facing a significant financial burden, particularly after taking loans to cultivate the crop.

Jagalur police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the theft. The incident has also increased concerns among farmers about protecting their valuable cash crops.

Farm owners are now being forced to stay awake through the night to guard their fields or spend additional money on private security personnel to protect their crops.