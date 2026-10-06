DIAGNOS Provides An Update On Stock Warrants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, provides an update on the stock warrants that were exercised and that have expired in the last two months (the“Period”), as well as the outstanding balance. During the Period, 3,218,333 stock warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $1,287,333. During the Period, the following stock warrants have expired.

Number of warrants Issue date Original expiry date Amended expiry date 1,414,286 February 27, 2024 August 27, 2025 August 5, 2026 650,000 March 22, 2024 September 22, 2025 August 5, 2026 1,125,000 May 9, 2024 November 9, 2025 August 5, 2026 3,502,931 June 5, 2024 December 5, 2025 August 5, 2026 8,333,333 September 20, 2024 March 20, 2026 September 5, 2026 2,655,691 October 25, 2024 April 25, 2026 September 25, 2026



As at the date of this press release, the following stock warrants are outstanding and can be exercised at the price of $0.40 per common share.

Number of warrants Issue date Original expiry date Amended expiry date 6,715,369 February 5, 2025 August 5, 2026 June 5, 2027 13,494,459 December 5, 2025 June 5, 2027 n/a 513,248 December 5, 2025 June 5, 2027 n/a



DIAGNOS would like to thank the shareholders for their continuous support.

The currency stated in this press release is the Canadian dollar.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a public Canadian corporation dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health problems. DIAGNOS manufactures CARA System, a software platform which assists health specialists in the detection of retinal eye pathologies. CARA System is currently licensed for commercialization in Canada and Saudi Arabia. By developing innovative products based on AI technologies, DIAGNOS' solutions provide healthcare clinicians with valuable information that refines diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and improves patient outcomes.

Additional information is available at and .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224...