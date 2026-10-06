DIAGNOS Provides An Update On Stock Warrants
|Number of warrants
|Issue date
|Original expiry date
|Amended expiry date
|1,414,286
|February 27, 2024
|August 27, 2025
|August 5, 2026
|650,000
|March 22, 2024
|September 22, 2025
|August 5, 2026
|1,125,000
|May 9, 2024
|November 9, 2025
|August 5, 2026
|3,502,931
|June 5, 2024
|December 5, 2025
|August 5, 2026
|8,333,333
|September 20, 2024
|March 20, 2026
|September 5, 2026
|2,655,691
|October 25, 2024
|April 25, 2026
|September 25, 2026
As at the date of this press release, the following stock warrants are outstanding and can be exercised at the price of $0.40 per common share.
|Number of warrants
|Issue date
|Original expiry date
|Amended expiry date
|6,715,369
|February 5, 2025
|August 5, 2026
|June 5, 2027
|13,494,459
|December 5, 2025
|June 5, 2027
|n/a
|513,248
|December 5, 2025
|June 5, 2027
|n/a
DIAGNOS would like to thank the shareholders for their continuous support.
The currency stated in this press release is the Canadian dollar.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a public Canadian corporation dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health problems. DIAGNOS manufactures CARA System, a software platform which assists health specialists in the detection of retinal eye pathologies. CARA System is currently licensed for commercialization in Canada and Saudi Arabia. By developing innovative products based on AI technologies, DIAGNOS' solutions provide healthcare clinicians with valuable information that refines diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and improves patient outcomes.
Additional information is available at and .
This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224...
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