Nox Peptides Announces Launch Of BPC-157 Research Product And Resources For Canadian Research Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Peptides, a Canadian-based supplier of research compounds, today announced the launch of itsfor laboratories, researchers, and scientific professionals in the Canadian research market.

The new launch adds BPC-157 to the company's research-focused product offering and provides researchers with access to dedicated product information through the Nox Peptides online platform. The company says the new resources are intended to make it easier for qualified researchers to review product information and evaluate research compounds according to their laboratory requirements.

BPC-157 is a synthetic peptide that has been investigated primarily in preclinical laboratory and animal research. Scientific interest in the compound has contributed to continued research into peptide-related compounds and their characteristics. Nox Peptides emphasizes that research involving BPC-157 remains at an early stage and that preclinical findings should not be interpreted as evidence of established human medical benefits.

As part of the launch, researchers can access information about the company's research compounds through its Canadian online platform and buy peptides online

“Nox Peptides is pleased to introduce our BPC-157 research product and supporting resources to the Canadian research market,” the company said in connection with the announcement.“This launch reflects our commitment to providing researchers with accessible product information while maintaining a clear distinction between research compounds and products intended for human use.”

For laboratories evaluating peptide compounds, access to reliable product information can be an important part of the sourcing and evaluation process. Depending on their individual requirements, researchers may review information such as product specifications, certificates of analysis, storage recommendations, handling information, and research-use documentation before selecting materials for laboratory work.

The company says the newly launched BPC-157 product is intended strictly for research purposes. It is not marketed as a medication, dietary supplement, or treatment for any medical condition and is not intended for human consumption.

Nox Peptides also encourages researchers to follow appropriate laboratory procedures when handling peptide research compounds. Qualified personnel should follow applicable safety protocols, storage requirements, handling procedures, and relevant laws and regulations when working with research materials.

The launch also expands the information resources available to researchers through the Nox Peptides platform. By providing product-specific information alongside its research compound offering, the company aims to support laboratories that require clear sourcing information when evaluating materials for scientific research.

The company plans to continue developing its research-focused product portfolio and supporting resources as scientific interest in peptide compounds evolves. Nox Peptides says its focus will remain on providing research-use products with clear information regarding their intended purpose and appropriate laboratory use.

About Nox Peptides

Nox Peptides is a Canadian-based supplier of research compounds providing peptide products for laboratory and scientific research purposes. Its products are intended strictly for research use and are not intended for human consumption, diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of disease.

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Nox Peptides has also introduced a dedicated resource for