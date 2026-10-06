Gold Intersection On Globex's Bartec Royalty Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that LaFleur Minerals Inc. have reported drill results from the Bartec portion of the Swanson Property in Barraute Township, Quebec upon which Globex retains a two percent (2%) Gross Metal Royalty (GMR). Hole SW-26-124 returned 6.05 g/t Au over 8m (26.2ft) including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.0 m (9.8 ft) from in-hole depths of 38.0 m to 46.0 m. True width has yet to be determined as this is the first modern-day drill hole in the gold occurrence. Shareholders can access the Lafleur press release by clicking here. Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary All core logging and sampling completed by LaFleur Minerals as part of its diamond drilling program was subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which included the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Bartec were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, The LaFleur Qualified Person notes no drilling, sampling or recovery factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at and on Globex's website at . Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.